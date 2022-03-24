Monday brought a sweep of Pool C for the Holt baseball program in the Troy Flooring Baseball Classic.
Holt (3-0) won at home against Washington (0-3), 9-3, in the final round of pool play. The game, originally scheduled for Friday, was pushed back three days due to wet conditions.
After Holt struck for two runs in the bottom of the first inning, Washington got one run back in the top of the second and then took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the third.
That score held until the bottom of the fifth when Holt scored three more. The host team tacked on a final four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Washington tallied seven hits in the game, led by two knocks apiece from Aden Pecka, Sam Paule and Will Lingle.
Lingle doubled, singled, stole a base and scored.
Pecka doubled, singled and walked.
Paule singled twice, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Hanon Jarvis singled, walked and scored.
Gavin Matchell started on the mound, recording five strikeouts over 2.1 innings. He allowed two runs on two hits and three walks.
Ian Junkin tossed 2.1 innings and was charged with three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Hunter Bakameyer recorded one out. In 0.1 of an inning, he allowed four runs on two hits and two walks.
Logan Monzyk pitched the final inning, striking out one while allowing no runs, one hit and one walk.
Holt rapped out eight hits, but did most of its damage with the longball.
Braden Edgar launched two home runs and a double, ending with three RBIs.
Chase Beattle also homered, a solo shot. Beattle walked three times, stole a base and scored three times.
Gage Colyer and Kyle Edgar both doubled.
Washington begins bracket play Tuesday at Winfield.
The first pitch is set for 4 p.m.
The Blue Jays are scheduled to play either Battle or Wright City in the tournament’s final round Wednesday at a site to be announced.