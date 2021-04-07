Ft. Zumwalt East seized an early advantage in the GAC Central.
Washington (3-3, 0-2) twice fell to the Lions this week, 8-0 at Zumwalt East Tuesday and 18-5 Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Tuesday
The Blue Jays were held scoreless on five hits as Austin Young tossed a complete game shutout for the Lions, fanning 10.
Washington leadoff man Sam Paule had the most success at the plate, going 2-4 with a double, a single and a stolen base.
Gavin Matchell, Jack Lackman and Calvin Straatmann each added a single.
Cooper Thiemann reached on a walk.
Logan Monzyk picked up a stolen base.
Zumwalt East scored four times in the bottom of the fourth inning and four more times in the sixth.
Matchell pitched the first four innings, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
Lackman tossed 1.1 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks. He recorded two strikeouts.
Will Lingle got the final two outs without giving up a hit or a walk.
Wednesday
The Lions broke things open in the final two innings with a 14-run onslaught across the sixth and seventh frames in Wednesday’s rematch.
Zumwalt East built a 4-0 lead with three runs in the top of the first and one more in the second, but Washington battled back to tie things up with one run in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth.
Five Washington errors led to 10 unearned runs allowed.
“It was 4-4 going into the top of the sixth, and the wheels fell off,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “We will continue to work and continue to get better.”
Washington collected seven hits, three going for extra bases.
Lackman was 3-4 with a triple, double and single, driving in two runs.
Matchell doubled, singled and scored twice.
Luke Kroeter and Louis Paule both singled.
Louis Paule scored a pair of runs after being hit by a pitch twice.
Sam Paule scored once.
Zac Coulter, Luke Kleekamp, Kroeter and Straatmann each drew a walk.
Kroeter stole two bases.
Gavin Mehrhoff tossed five innings for the Jays, allowing four runs on eight hits and five walks. He fanned five.
Morgan Copeland recorded the next two outs and gave up six runs on five hits with one strikeout.
Jacob Lombardo got the last out in the sixth, but he surrendered three runs on three hits.
Straatmann got the first two outs of the seventh. He allowed five runs on two hits and three walks.
Louis Paule surrendered one hit before recording the final out.
Washington hosted Union Friday in a nonleague contest. The Blue Jays return to conference play Monday, hosting Wentzville Liberty at 4:30 p.m.