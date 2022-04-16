Bad dog, no runs.
The Washington baseball Blue Jays (6-7, 3-2) shut out a GAC Central rival, the Ft. Zumwalt South Bulldogs (6-4, 2-1), Tuesday in a conference road win, 5-0.
Morgan Copeland and Ian Junkin combined to hurl the shutout on the mound for the Blue Jays.
In 5.2 innings, Copeland struck out two batters while allowing five hits and one walk.
Junkin struck out three over 1.1 innings and walked one.
At the plate, Aden Pecka ripped two doubles and a single, stole two bases and scored a run.
Gavin Matchell singled twice and drove in a run.
Hanon Jarvis doubled, walked and scored.
Landon Boston singled with two runs batted in.
Will Lingle singled and drove in a run.
Grant Trentmann singled, scored and drove in a run.
Lucas Newhouse stole a base and scored.
The teams finished the series Thursday in Dutzow with Ft. Zumwalt South winning by a 2-0 margin.