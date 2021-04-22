The early bird may get the worm, but the early Blue Jay scores the runs.
Washington (5-8) scored plenty early during an eight-run first inning Friday on the way to a 10-3 home win against Winfield (2-9) at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The Blue Jays followed that mammoth first inning with a two-run frame in the second to extend the lead to 10-0.
Winfield successfully held Washington off the scoreboard after that but could not climb back into the game, with just one run in the top of the third and two in the fourth.
Washington tallied seven hits and two walks in the first inning alone. The Blue Jays finished with 14 hits in total.
Luke Kleekamp and Gavin Matchell each had a three-hit day for the Blue Jays.
Luke Kroeter, Jack Lackman and Sam Paule ended with two hits apiece.
Cooper Thiemann and Louis Paule each collected a hit.
Kleekamp and Kroeter both doubled once, and the rest of the Washington hits went for singles.
Will Lingle and Thiemann both scored twice.
Kroeter, Lackman, Jason Sides, Kleekamp, Louis Paule and Matchell each scored once.
Sam Paule and Matchell led in runs batted in with two apiece.
Kroeter, Lackman, Kleekamp, Louis Paule and Jarrett Hamlett each drove in one.
Lingle walked twice. Lackman, Sam Paule, Thiemann and Will Gleeson each walked once.
Lingle and Sam Paule both stole a base.
Seth Roewe was the winning pitcher. In four innings, he allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Thiemann then pitched two shutout innings on one hit and one walk, striking out two.
Sam Paule closed out the game on the mound. In one shutout inning, he struck out one and allowed no runs on one walk and no hits.
Washington split a doubleheader on the road Saturday at Chaminade.
Next up for the Blue Jays is a home-away series with GAC Central rival Francis Howell North on back-to-back days Tuesday and Wednesday. Washington hosts Wednesday’s game at 4:30 p.m.