The Four Rivers Conference was crowded at the top in 2021.
While the Pacific baseball Indians (12-11, 5-2) did not finish at the very top, they were just one game behind the conference champion St. Clair Bulldogs (6-1), as were Union (5-2) and Owensville (5-2).
Head Coach Jeff Reed said his team can be even better this year.
“I’m really looking forward to getting things going,” Reed said. “This might be the most overall depth we have had in a long time. We will have a few guys chomping on the bit to get in. So, if someone is having a rough night, we won’t have any issues of going to someone else.”
The program is loaded with 36 players out for the team. Among them are six returning varsity starters, led by senior catcher Carter Myers.
A .282 hitter last season, Myers connected for five doubles and drove in 10 runs.
He’s even more renowned, however, for what he does behind the plate, where he threw out 17 base runners last spring.
The Indians also have back a strong crop of juniors that includes shortstop and pitching ace Jack Meyer, third baseman Weston Kulick, first baseman Matt Reincke, middle infielder Ethan Simpson and outfielder Andrew Payne.
“We have a lot of juniors in the lineup and coming off the bench,” Reed said. “I think if we learned something it was the experience of a full season. Several of these guys would have started as freshmen if not for COVID-19. We learned at the end that we can play with anyone if we bring in the right mindset.”
Reincke and Simpson each batted north of .340 last year.
Simpson (.362) smashed a home run, a triple, four doubles and drove in 15 runs while stealing six bases.
Reinkce batted .344 with a double and eight RBIs.
Meyer pitched his way to a 2.16 earned run average in 2021 with 50 strikeouts in 45.1 innings and a 5-1 win-loss record.
Kulick is expected to take on a larger role in the pitching rotation. He pitched just 4.2 innings as a sophomore, but turned in a 1.50 ERA.
Juniors Mason Snider, Cole Hansmann, Wes Branson, Ayden Biedenstein and Trevor Klund, sophomore Ethan Broser and freshman Jake Collier could also earn plenty of playing time.
“(We) lost our center fielder from last year,” Reed said. “Ethan Broser is hungry to take that spot.”
Assisting Reed on the coaching staff will be Scott Brown, Ryan Carter and Cody Kelley.
The Indians begin the season Friday in the Four Rivers Conference tournament. The No. 2 seeded Indians play at Sullivan in the first round at 6 p.m.