The Pacific baseball Indians were an offensive juggernaut Friday.
Pacific (5-0) won at home against St. Charles (0-4), 17-1.
The Indians rapped out 10 hits in the contest to back up pitcher Jack Meyer and conclude the game after just four innings.
“(I) thought we did a great job at competing at the plate,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “We took advantage of a few hit batters and walks and had timely hits to score those guys. Once Jack settled in, he handled their line-up pretty well.”
Meyer tossed the complete game from the mound. In four innings, he allowed just one unearned run on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
Carter Myers had three hits at the plate and was responsible for seven runs batted in.
Myers hit a grand slam with nobody out in the bottom of the fourth to bring about the end of the game via mercy rule. He also doubled, singled and was hit by a pitch.
Ethan Simpson doubled twice, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Meyer helped his own cause at the dish with a double and a single.
Cole Hansmann singled and scored twice.
Matthew Reincke singled, scored and drove in a run.
Ethan Broser singled and drove in a run.
Trevor Klund walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored three runs.
Mason Snider delivered a sacrifice fly, drove in two runs and scored once.
Andrew Payne reached on a walk, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored a run.
Trey Kulick, Weston Kulick and Dylan Mooney each scored a run.
Mooney also stole a base.
St. Charles scored its only run in the top of the first inning.
Pacific answered with two runs in the home half, then extended the lead with three runs in the second, six in the third and six in the fourth.
Pacific traveled to St. Clair Monday for a Four Rivers Conference showdown. The Indians next play Wednesday at St. Francis Borgia Regional in a makeup date for last week’s rainout. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.