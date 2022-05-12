Four of the last five teams the Pacific baseball Indians have played have failed to score.
Pacific (16-2) continued a streak of three consecutive shutouts Monday, blanking Windsor (17-10), 5-0.
“They’re a No. 2 seed in their district,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said of the visiting Owls. “For people saying we haven’t played anybody, I think that’s a good win for us right there going into next week and especially going into tomorrow (against Union).”
The shutout streak includes a 12-0 win last Wednesday at New Haven that was stopped in progress while the Indians had the bases loaded with one out in the top of the fourth, as well as another 12-0 win the previous Thursday against St. James.
New Haven later ceded the unfinished game to the Indians.
Monday’s shutout almost didn’t happen. It took a diving catch from center fielder Ethan Broser with one out and runners on second and third base to keep Windsor off the scoreboard.
Broser then doubled off the lead runner at third base for the final out.
“We were just talking a couple innings before about maybe coming and getting that (type of ball) and our left fielder telling him to ‘Lay out, I got your back,’ and he came up with a nice play,” Reed said. “The guy didn’t tag from third and we get a double play to end it, so that was really nice.”
Freshman Jake Collier tossed six shutout innings in the contest, striking out seven Owl batters. He allowed four hits and one walk.
“We knew that this was a big game and I think he needed to pitch against a team of this caliber,” Reed said. “We decided to just let him go and see what he could do. Good things worked out there.”
Xavian Cox closed out the seventh inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Pacific did all of the scoring within the first two innings, tallying three in the first frame and two in the second.
“It was the same guy the whole way through and I don’t know if we got a little content there, but I don’t think it was the same energy there for us (later on),” Reed said. “Early in the game, we got after it.”
Trevor Klund and Ethan Simpson led at the dish with two hits apiece.
Klund doubled, singled, walked and scored twice.
Simspon singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Weston Kulick connected for a bases-loaded double and drove in two runs in the first inning.
Broser singled, walked, stole a base and scored.
Andrew Payne singled, stole a base and drove in a run.
Matt Reincke singled and scored.
Ayden Biedenstein drew a walk.
Pacific competes Tuesday for the Four Rivers Conference championship against unbeaten Union (16-0, 6-0).
The expected pitching matchup between aces Jack Meyer of Pacific and Kaden Motley of Union takes place at Pacific at 4:30 p.m.
The contest will double as the championship final of the conference’s preseason tournament, which was rained out back in March.
Pacific then concludes the regular season Thursday, at home against Washington at 4:30 p.m.