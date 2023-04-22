A pair of crooked-letter innings cost Pacific a game on the road Tuesday.
The Indians (11-5) fell to nonconference foe De Soto (7-8), 7-4.
Pacific scored once in the first inning but fell behind after a three-run Dragon rally in the bottom of the second.
The Indians pushed another run across in the third only to watch De Soto extend the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Pacific tallied the final two runs in the top of the sixth.
“I think the kids were kind of flat and didn’t really come ready to play after a big game the night before,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “The energy wasn’t really there.”
Ethan Broser was Pacific’s starter on the mound in the contest. He struck out three batters in 3.2 innings and allowed seven runs on nine hits with two walks and one hit batter.
“He pitched well enough to keep us in the game, but we weren’t making plays behind him,” Reed said. “One inning we had three or four errors. We gave them multiple outs and they put three or four up in that one inning and were behind the eight ball from there.”
Xavian Cox pitched 2.1 hitless shutout innings in relief with four strikeouts.
Pacific leadoff man Trevor Klund rapped out three hits, including two doubles and a single. He scored once.
Colton Kossuth homered and walked.
Jake Collier doubled and scored.
Weston Kulick and Ethan Simpson each singled.
Ayden Biedenstein and Andrew Payne both drove in a run.
Broser and Cox each drew a walk.
Payne was hit by a pitch.
Brayden Brown pitched the complete game for De Soto. He allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks, recording one strikeout.
Chase McAllister had two hits for the Dragons.
Cole Boynton, Blake Coleman, Colton Fischer, Jacob Foster, Nate Siebert, Steven Woelich and Brown collected one hit apiece.
Pacific hosted Sullivan Wednesday in a game moved up 24 hours to beat Thursday’s weather forecast. The Indians return to action Monday at Owensville, starting at 4:30 p.m.
