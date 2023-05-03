Pacific was able to defeat its host Saturday, but not the other visitor.
The Indians (15-8) defeated Lutheran South (11-12), 6-2, in the first game of the day, but then lost to Vianney (22-4) in the second game, 8-1.
The Golden Griffins also beat Lutheran South, 7-3.
Lutheran South
After a 1-1 tie coming out of the first inning, Pacific took control with a run in the top of the third, two in the fourth and two in the sixth to take a commanding 6-1 lead.
The Lancers got one run back in the bottom of the sixth, but were held there.
Jake Collier earned the win on the mound for Pacific. In six innings pitched, he notched seven strikeouts and allowed two unearned runs on four hits and a walk.
“Jake Collier did a great job on the mound, he had all three pitches working and kept their hitters off balance at the plate,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said.
Xavian Cox pitched one shutout inning out of the bullpen and walked one batter.
Pacific posted 10 hits, including a pair of home runs by Ethan Broser and Jack Meyer.
Meyer also doubled.
Cole Hansmann posted two singles.
Trevor Klund, Andrew Payne, Ayden Biedenstein, Mason Snider and Broser each singled once.
“Offensively, I thought we took some great at-bats,” Reed said. “(We) had several (players) locked in at the plate.”
Klund walked twice and Meyer once.
Payne was hit by the pitch three times. Klund got beaned once.
Meyer and Klund each scored two runs. Broser and Cox each scored once.
Hansmann and Broser drove in two runs apiece. Meyer and Payne both drove in one.
Vianney
Pacific scored its run in the bottom of the first inning and held a 1-0 lead through four innings.
Vianney posted a five-run rally in the fifth inning to overtake the Indians, adding two insurance runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Cox pitched 4.2 innings and allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
“Xavian Cox did a great job on the mound for us,” Reed said. “He (held) them scoreless for four innings. (We) had a couple of misplays that cost us a few runs. (We) didn’t come out on top but (I) was happy with the way we competed.”
Weston Kulick pitched one inning out of the bullpen. He allowed three runs on five hits.
Trey Kulick tossed the final 1.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts.
Klund singled twice, walked and scored.
Snider and Meyer each singled.
Broser, Payne and Hansmann each drew a walk. Broser drove in a run.
Pacific plays Friday against Waynesville and Licking at the Salem Tournament.
