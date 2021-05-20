They made it more convincing this time around.
The Pacific baseball Indians proved last week they had what it took to beat the No. 3 seed in Class 5 District 2, Windsor.
Monday, they proved it even more emphatically at Windsor as the No. 6 Indians (12-10) eliminated the Owls (17-10) in the quarterfinals, 14-2.
Pacific advanced to play No. 2 Rockwood Summit (14-14) Tuesday in a 3:30 p.m. game, which was moved to Windsor High School.
The Indians ended the first inning with all the runs they would need, scoring three times in the first frame.
However, Pacific posted a seven-run rally in the top of the fourth inning for good measure and then scored a final four runs in the seventh.
“We barreled up a lot of baseballs the whole day, up and down the lineup,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “Jack Meyer pitched a complete game. He was throwing two pitches for strikes and keeping them off balance. When they did hit it hard, we had guys making plays. It was a great night.”
Windsor pushed across one run in the bottom of the first and one in the fourth.
In seven innings pitched, Meyer struck out eight. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks.
At the plate, Weston Kulick’s four hits led the 14-hit Indians. Kulick doubled, singled three times, scored and drove in three runs.
Ethan Broser doubled, singled twice, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in a run.
Stephen Loeffel singled twice, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Ethan Simpson singled twice and scored three times.
Gavin Racer singled, walked twice and scored twice.
Meyer singled, was hit by a pitch and drove in three runs.
Carter Myers singled and scored.
Andrew Payne was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Jayden Mach added a run.
The championship game is scheduled for Thursday at 4:15 p.m.