Stopping a last-inning rally, the East Central College baseball Falcons grabbed the rubber game of a series Sunday in Trenton.
The Falcons (20-20) defeated North Central Missouri College (20-28) in a nine-inning contest, 8-5.
That gave East Central the series win, two games to one.
The teams could meet again this weekend in Union as the Falcons host the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament at Taco Bell Field.
In Sunday’s game, East Central opened scoring with two runs in the top of the first, but the Pirates cut that lead in half with a run in the bottom of the inning.
The Falcons scored two more runs in the top of the third and added single runs in the fourth and sixth.
East Central scored twice in the seventh before North Central rallied for four runs in the bottom of the ninth.
Garret Wilson (Bryant, Arkansas, Connors State College) pitched 4.1 innings and was credited with the win. He allowed an unearned run on four hits, four walks and one hit batter while striking out six.
Hayden Steelman (Southern Boone) was next, pitching 3.2 innings while allowing two hits and striking out one.
Zach Stenger (Northwest) pitched the ninth, allowing four runs on five hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out one.
East Central batters logged 10 hits in the game to North Central’s 11.
Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) had three of the East Central hits, all doubles.
Sam Sisk (Aledo, Texas) posted two hits, including a double.
Andy Hueste (Linn) and Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) both doubled.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas), Austin McKim (Linn) and Justin Rogers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada) each singled.
Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) walked twice. Orman walked once.
Orman was hit by pitches twice. Sisk and Cameron Leach (Conway, Arkansas, Northeastern Community College) each were hit once.
Landen Roberts (St. Clair, Jefferson College) and Orman both stole bases.
Orman and Sisk scored twice. Terilli, Shannon, Turner and Roberts scored once.
Turner drove in four runs. Sisk had two RBIs. Terilli and Orman each had one RBI.
Bailey Quint and Nathan Fine pitched for North Central with Quint taking the loss.
Hagen McGarrah and Quint each had two hits. Tanner Wright doubled.
