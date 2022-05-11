The season continues for the East Central College baseball Falcons.
East Central swept North Central Missouri College Saturday in Trenton, 11-1 and 5-3, to win the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament.
That means the next stop is the NJCAA Division II Plains Regional in Enid, Oklahoma.
The Falcons (20-24) are seeded third and will take on Northern Oklahoma Enid (25-28) in the event opener Thursday at 10 a.m.
The Region 16 Tournament had some twists and turns. Hesston College of Kansas initially was supposed to be in the regional event. But, as the lone team in Region 6, it had to have a record of .500 or better to advance. It was 18-33, so it couldn’t move forward.
The Plains Regional essentially is the top seven teams from Region 2 plus East Central. Region 2 teams are from Oklahoma and Arkansas.
The UA Rich Mountain (35-16) is the top seed with Western Oklahoma State (35-17) seeded second.
The other school on the top half of the bracket is No. 4 Murray State of Oklahoma (30-23).
The bottom half of the bracket consists of fifth-seeded National Park (28-23), No. 6 Northern Oklahoma Enid, seventh-seeded Carl Albert State (22-34) and bottom seed South Arkansas (22-30-1).
UA Rich Mountain was ranked 14th in the most recent NJCAA Division II national poll, while Western Oklahoma State was 18th. Murray State received votes.
The East Central-Northern Oklahoma Enid game leads off the tournament Thursday at 10 a.m.
East Central will play either Western Oklahoma State or Carl Albert State in the second round of the double-elimination tournament Friday.
East Central’s first-round foe, Northern Oklahoma Enid, has the advantage of playing at home and won its last game, beating Western Oklahoma State May 6, 4-3.
Just prior to that, it went 1-3 in a four-game set against UA Rich Mountain.
Sophomore outfielder Calyn Halvorson leads the Northern Oklahoma Enid offense with a .360 batting average and 13 home runs.
A total of six players are batting over .300 with sophomore first baseman Tanner Holliman contributing 12 home runs along with a .325 average. Halvorson and Holliman have combined to drive in 96 runs and they’re the team’s top two batters in hits. Halvorson had smacked 21 doubles as well.
Freshmen righties Murphy Gienger (6-1, 3.26 ERA) and Jaron DeBerry (5-1, 4.10) and sophomore right-hander Wyatt Sellers (4-1, 6.82) are the top starters for the Jets.
Freshman lefty Thomas Kuykendall has started 12 games while going 2-6 with a 8.66 ERA.