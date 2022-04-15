Is there such a thing as a happy bus trip?
Maybe, if you were a member of the East Central College baseball Falcons. East Central swept NJCAA Division II Region 16 rival North Central Missouri College in Trenton Sunday, 14-1 and 11-1, to end a four-game set with three wins.
The Falcons improved to 15-17 overall, 6-2 against district opponents.
The results mean that East Central likely will have a top seed for the upcoming Region 16 Tournament.
First game
Facing off for the third time in two days, the Falcons made quick work of North Central in Sunday’s opener, rolling in five innings, 14-1.
East Central set the tone with three runs in the top of the second inning and three more in the third.
North Central scored its lone run in the bottom of the third.
The Falcons continued the surge with four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
East Central outhit North Central, 10-4, and North Central committed seven of the game’s eight errors.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) improved to 3-1 on the season with 4.1 innings on the hill. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks. Betts whiffed six batters.
Brayden Noland (Francis Howell) got the final two outs, allowing one hit.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas), Grant Beck (Hillsboro) and Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) each had two hits.
Baker tripled. Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas) doubled. Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida) and Dent doubled.
Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) and Austin McKim (Linn) each walked three times.
Terilli and Baker both sacrificed.
McKim scored four runs. Dale and Beck each scored three times. Baker added two runs and Shannon and Sisk each scored once.
Baker and Dent drove in three runs apiece. Terilli and Dale each drove in two. Beck and Sisk had one RBI each.
Second game
East Central needed six innings to win the second game, 11-1.
The Falcons jumped on top with seven runs in the top of the second.
North Central scored its run in the fourth.
The Falcons capped the game with two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth. After holding on in the bottom of the six, the game ended on the run rule.
East Central outhit North Central, 12-7. North Central made two errors.
Terilli started and was credited with his first win of the season. He allowed one hit and hit one batter while striking out two over two innings.
Alfred Ulloa (Cenapec, Santo Dominigo, Dominican Republic) went 2.2 innings, allowing one run on five hits and one walk.
Cris Gonzalez (Waxahachie, Texas) threw the final 1.1 innings, hitting one batter and striking out one.
Dent was the offensive star with four hits, including a double.
Terilli had two hits, including a triple.
Beck singled twice.
Trevor Packan (Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas) and Shannon doubled.
McKim and Sisk singled.
Dale drew three walks. Sisk walked twice. Shannon, McKim and Beck scored once.
Beck and Sisk put down sacrifice bunts. Packan had a sacrifice fly.
Beck crossed the plate three times. Terilli and Dale scored twice. Dent, Packan, McKim and Sisk scored once.
Dent had three RBIs. McKim drove in two.
Terilli, Packan and Sisk closed with one RBI apiece.
East Central is slated to return home for three dates.
The Falcons host Lewis & Clark Community College of Godfrey, Illinois, Wednesday at 1 p.m.
North Central visits Union Thursday for a doubleheader at 1 p.m.
North Central and the Falcons play each other in a single game Friday at noon.