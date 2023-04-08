The losing streak is over.
East Central College’s baseball Falcons snapped a five-game skid Tuesday in Kirkwood, taking the second game of a doubleheader with St. Louis Community College, 10-8.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The losing streak is over.
East Central College’s baseball Falcons snapped a five-game skid Tuesday in Kirkwood, taking the second game of a doubleheader with St. Louis Community College, 10-8.
The Archers won the opener Tuesday, 9-5. The Falcons stood at 13-15 on the season going into Thursday’s action against North Central.
Second game
East Central jumped out to an early lead, scoring three runs in the first inning.
After one full frame, it was 3-2 for the Falcons. East Central added three runs in the second and four in the fourth.
From there, it was the Archers’ turn to score and they added four runs in the fourth and two in the seventh.
East Central did its damage on just four hits. The Falcons also drew seven walks and took advantage of four St. Louis errors.
Cameron Leach (Conway, Arkansas, Northeastern Community College), Austin McKim (Linn), DeVon Jennings (Francis Howell North) and Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) singled.
Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) and Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) walked twice. Leach and Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) walked once.
Leach stole a base.
Dent put down a sacrifice bunt while Jennings hit a sacrifice fly.
Leach scored three runs. Terilli and Sam Sisk (Aledo, Texas) scored twice. Turner, Dent and Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) scored once.
Jennings drove in three runs. McKim, Terilli and Orman each had one RBI.
Terilli started and was credited with the win, going 3.2 innings while allowing six runs on six hits and five walks. He struck out five.
Orman pitched 2.1 innings, allowing a hit and striking out two.
Leach threw two-thirds of an inning, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks. He hit two batters.
Zach Stenger (Northwest) picked up the save, getting the final out.
First game
East Central also jumped out to a quick lead in the opener, scoring three in the top of the first.
The Archers scored two runs in the third. East Central made it 4-2 in the fourth.
St. Louis’ big inning was the fifth, when it scored six times.
Each side scored once in the sixth.
St. Louis outhit the Falcons, 13-7. Both teams made two errors.
Andy Hueste (Linn) led the Falcons with three hits, all singles.
Orman doubled. Mario Colombo (Francis Howell), Turner and Dent each singled.
Colombo, Leach, Terilli and Orman drew walks.
Hueste, Leach and Terilli stole one base apiece.
Orman scored twice. Turner, Dent and Leach scored once.
Hueste drove in two. Colombo and Dent each had one RBI.
Drew Davis (Graves County, Kentucky) started for the Falcons and went three innings, allowing two runs on six hits. He struck out two.
Billy Underwood (Helias) pitched one inning, allowing a run on two hits and a walk.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and a walk.
Hayden Steelman (Southern Boone) pitched the final inning, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and one hit batter.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.