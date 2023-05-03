Opening the final regular season weekend of the season, the East Central College baseball Falcons split Saturday’s doubleheader with North Central Missouri College.
East Central (19-20) won the first game, 10-7, but North Central (20-27) won the second game in 11 innings, 8-7.
The teams played again Sunday at Trenton’s Burleigh Grimes Field with East Central claiming the final win, 8-5.
Both teams will be in Union at the end of this week for the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament.
East Central started the seven-inning game with a run in the top of the first.
North Central grabbed the lead with single runs in the second and third innings.
The Falcons went back on top, 3-2, with two runs in the top of the fourth.
Each team had one big inning. The Falcons scored seven runs in the top of the sixth while North Central ended with five runs in the bottom of the seventh.
East Central outhit North Central, 10-7, but made five of the game’s six errors.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) was the winning pitcher, going six innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk. He struck out nine.
Sam Oermann (St. Clair) got two outs in the seventh, allowing five unearned runs on three hits and a walk.
TJ Schwartz (Timberland) got the final out.
Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) paced the attack with three hits, including one of the team’s four doubles.
Andy Hueste (Linn), Trey Orman (Keller, Texas), Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) and Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) each had two hits.
Orman homered and doubled.
Cameron Leach (Conway, Arkansas, Northeastern Community College) also doubled.
Sam Sisk (Aledo, Texas) singled.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) drew the team’s lone walk.
Hueste stole two bases. Sisk and Dent each had one steal.
Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) provided a sacrifice fly.
Orman, Colombo and Dent each scored twice. Hueste, Terilli, Leach and Sisk scored once.
Orman drove in three runs. Leach had two RBIs. Hueste, Shannon, Lindemann and Sisk each logged one RBI.
Layne Rutherford, Bailey Quint and Tanner Wright each had two hits for the Pirates. Rutherford, Wright and Landon Wells doubled.
Kevin Toala was the losing pitcher, going 5.2 innings. Jaden Thacker pitched the final 1.1 innings.
Saturday’s second game was scheduled for nine innings, but went longer as the Pirates edged East Central in 11 innings, 8-7.
Most of the game’s scoring happened early. East Central scored a run in the top of the first, but North Central pushed three across the plate.
East Central went back on top with a run in the second and two more in the third. The Pirates added three runs in the third, but East Central scored three more in the fourth.
North Central tied it, 7-7, with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
The Falcons outhit the Pirates, 12-9, but made two errors to North Central’s one.
Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas) started and went 3.1 innings, allowing five runs on three hits, two walks and three hit batters. He struck out five.
Billy Underwood (Helias) tossed 4.1 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits, two walks and one hit batter. He struck out six.
Orman took the loss, pitching the final two innings, allowing a run on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Hueste had three hits at the top of the order, including a triple.
Terilli, Dent and Landen Roberts (St. Clair, Jefferson College) each had two hits. Terilli and Roberts doubled.
Orman, Shannon and Leach singled.
Colombo, Austin McKim (Linn), Dent, Roberts, Justin Rogers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada) and Schwartz walked.
Orman was hit by a pitch.
Shannon, Colombo, Roberts, Dent and Orman stole bases.
Rogers scored two runs. Hueste, Shannon, Colombo, Dent and Roberts scored once.
Hueste, Orman, McKim, Dent and Roberts drove in one run apiece.
Tanner Schmidt and Allan Martinez pitched the early innings before Evan Johnston tossed 6.1 frames in relief for the win.
Wright led the North Central offense with three hits, including two doubles. Hagen McGarrah also doubled.