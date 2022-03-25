Mark down another first in a season of firsts.
Playing at Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Illinois, Monday, the East Central College baseball Falcons earned their first win on a day other than Saturday.
East Central (5-11) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory in the opener.
It was the first time the Falcons won a game played on a day other than Saturday.
However, Frontier came back in the second game, winning, 11-1.
Tom Henke
East Central comes back home Friday and Saturday, hosting Hesston College of Kansas in a pair of doubleheaders. Friday’s games start at 2 p.m. while Saturday action begins at noon.
East Central will host Jefferson College Sunday starting at noon. Former Major League Baseball pitcher Tom Henke, a former East Central College All-American, throw out a first pitch.
The first 100 fans will get an ECC baseball Tom Henke T-shirt.
From Taos, Henke became known as the Terminator as a relief pitcher with Texas, Toronto and the St. Louis Cardinals.
He was seventh American League Rookie of the Year balloting in 1985. He was in the MVP voting three times and made the all-star game twice.
Over a 14-year career, he logged 311 saves with a 2.67 ERA.
First Game
The Falcons trailed until taking the lead in the top of the seventh inning.
Frontier scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the sixth. The Falcons needed something in the seventh and Trevor Packan (Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas) opened with a single to center.
Packan moved to second on a Seth Shannnon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) groundout and went to third on a single by Trey Orman (Keller, Texas).
Logan Baker (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas) came through with a single to center, tying it at 1-1.
Orman was thrown out at the plate on a Grant Beck (Hillsboro) single to center, but Baker moved to third and scored the go-ahead run on an error.
In the bottom of the seventh, Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas) hit the first batter. Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) came in to relieve. After sacrificing the runner to second, he was stranded there when Kearbey got the final two outs.
DesHotels went six innings, allowing an unearned run on six hits and a hit batter. He earned the win.
Kearbey picked up a save by retiring all three batters he faced.
The Falcons managed five hits, all singles. Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas), Packan, Orman, Baker and Beck picked up the hits.
Sisk, Orman and Beck walked. Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) was hit by a pitch.
Second Game
Frontier dominated the second game, scoring three runs in the first, four in the second, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.
The Falcons scored their run in the top of the fifth.
East Central had four hits in the game. Justin Rogers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada), Austin McKim (Linn), Beck and Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) singled.
Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) walked twice. Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) and Packan walked once.
Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida) and Colombo were hit by pitches.
Rogers scored the run.
Terilli started and took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits, a walk and a hit batter over 2.1 innings.
McKim pitched two innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three hit batters.
Sisk got the final two outs, allowing an unearned run on a walk and a hit batter.