East Central College’s baseball Falcons pulled off a split Friday with Moberly Area Community College.
The Greyhounds won the opener, 4-2, but East Central came back to win the second game, 8-7.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
East Central College’s baseball Falcons pulled off a split Friday with Moberly Area Community College.
The Greyhounds won the opener, 4-2, but East Central came back to win the second game, 8-7.
The Falcons moved to 15-18 overall after the split. Moberly now is 9-28.
Saturday’s game was called off due to hazardous weather.
ECC win
In the second game, which was a nine-inning contest, Moberly scored first with a run in the first and two more in the second.
East Central chipped back with single runs in the third and fourth before scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth.
The Greyhounds tied it at 4-4 in the top of the sixth.
East Central went back on top with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Moberly retook the lead with three runs in the top of the ninth, but the Falcons won it with three runs in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) produced the game-winning single to chase home Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee).
Orman was helping his own cause as he won the game by pitching the last two-thirds of an inning, allowing a run on one hit.
Billy Underwood (Helias) started the game and went four innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out two.
Brayden Noland (Francis Howell) was next to the hill and he threw two innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits. He struck out two.
Hayden Steelman (Southern Boone County) threw 1.2 innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Zach Stenger (Northwest) pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing two runs on a walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) and Orman each had three hits in the game.
Terilli doubled. Orman doubled and homered.
DeVon Jennings (Francis Howell North), Landen Roberts (St. Clair, Jefferson College) and Sam Sisk (Aledo, Texas) each had two hits.
Dent and Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) had one hit apiece.
Andy Hueste (Linn) walked twice. Austin McKim (Linn) drew one walk.
Dent was hit by a pitch.
Roberts stole two bases. Terilli, Dent and Orman each had one steal.
Terilli and Dent added sacrifice flies.
Roberts and Sisk both scored twice. Hueste, Terilli, Dent and Orman scored once.
Terilli drove in four. Dent and Orman each had two RBIs.
First game
In the seven-inning opener, Moberly Area held on to win, 4-2.
The Falcons scored a run in the bottom of the second, but Moberly scored twice in the third and once in the fourth. Each side scored once in the seventh.
Both teams had six hits. East Central made three errors to Moberly’s two.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) took the loss for East Central. Over 6.2 innings, he allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out seven.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) struck out the lone batter he faced.
Colombo led the Falcons with two hits.
Dent and Hueste doubled.
McKim and Jennings each singled.
Terilli, Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) and McKim walked.
McKim and Jarrett Hamlett (Washington) scored.
Jennings logged an RBI.
Tanner Pipes went 6.2 innings for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks. He struck out four.
Nathaniel Leung got the final out.
Jordan Green and Jack Prewett doubled for the Greyhounds.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.