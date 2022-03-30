Opening a key series against a district foe, the East Central College baseball Falcons split at home Friday with Hesston (Kansas) College.
The Falcons (6-12) won the opener, 13-12, but lost in the second game, 23-10.
The two teams played again Saturday.
Hesston and East Central are in the same NJCAA Division II Plains District, so these games are important for the postseason seeding.
First game
Hesston scored a run in the top of the first inning, but East Central countered with seven in the bottom of that frame.
The Falcons added single runs in the second and third. Each team scored once in the fourth. In the fifth inning, Hesston scored four times and East Central added three.
Hesston went on a six-run inning in the top of the sixth, cutting the lead to one run.
Alfred Ulloa (Cenapec, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) was the winning pitcher, going 5.1 innings while allowing 10 runs (eight earned) on nine hits, four walks and a hit batter. He fanned nine. Ulloa is 2-2 on the season.
Matthew Hallmann (Scotland Campus Sports, Lismore, New South Wales, Australia) pitched one inning, allowing two runs on one hit, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) picked up his second save, getting the final two outs. He allowed a hit and struck out one.
Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas), Mario Colombo (Francis Howell), Trey Orman (Keller, Texas), Andrew Hueste (Linn) and Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) each had two hits.
Colombo doubled and Hueste tripled.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas), Grant Beck (Hillsboro) and Justin Rogers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada) each had one hit.
Colombo and Terilli each walked twice. Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia), Beck and Tony Schwartz (Timberland) walked once.
Sisk, Hueste and Rogers stole bases.
Orman scored three runs. Colombo, Shannon and Beck each scored twice. Sisk, Hueste, Terilli and Dent scored once.
Hueste drovein three runs. Sisk and Orman each had two RBIs. Colombo, Terilli, Beck, Rogers and Dent each had one RBI.
Second game
Hesston made a rally stick in the second game, scoring 13 runs in the top of the seventh to break a 10-10 tie.
East Central took the early lead with a run in the bottom of the first. Hesston scored three in the third. Each team scored three times in the fourth.
In the sixth, Hesston added four runs and East Central scored six to tie it at 10-10.
With the wind blowing, there were three home runs in the game, two by Hesston. Cade Irwin and Sam Wiese cleared the fence.
Dent hit a home run for the Falcons.
Sisk, Colombo and Terilli each had two hits for East Central.
Dent, Austin McKim (Linn), Hueste and Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) had one hit apiece.
Sisk, Colombo, Orman, Hueste and Blake Whitlock (St. Francis Borgia Regional) walked.
Orman contributed a sacrifice fly.
Hueste scored two runs. Sisk, Colombo, Dent, Orman, McKim, Lindemann, Rogers and Whitlock each scored once.
Dent drove in four. Lindemann had two RBIs. Sisk, Orman and McKim had one RBI apiece.
Hudson Stark (Weatherford, Texas) started and went five innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on four hits and seven walks. He struck out four.
Terilli was next to the hill, allowing four runs on two hits, one walk and a hit batter over one inning. He struck out two.
Richard Sauget (Hillsboro) pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing six runs on four hits, three walks and a hit batter. He fanned one.
Sam Oermann (St. Clair) took the loss, allowing seven runs on four hits and three walks over one-third of an inning.