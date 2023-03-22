Iowa might be baseball heaven.
But Arkansas is warmer at this time of the year and had much less snow.
East Central College’s baseball Falcons modified their original schedule last weekend, making a four-game visit to Mountain Home Arkansas to take on North Arkansas College and Arkansas State-Mountain Home Friday and Saturday. That came in place of a scheduled Iowa excursion.
The Falcons (10-9) played each team once per day.
In Friday’s action, East Central edged North Arkansas, 5-4, but lost to ASU-Mountain Home, 18-5.
Saturday’s games will be covered in a different story.
“I’m pleased with how we came out and competed after hopping on a bus at 6 a.m., not taking on-field batting practice, and not having played in a week and a half,” East Central Head Coach JM Kelly said.
North Arkansas
East Central scored twice in the top of the ninth and held on for the 5-4 win as North Arkansas scored once in the bottom of the inning.
East Central also scored twice in the second and once in the seventh.
North Arkansas also scored single runs in the first, second and third.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) got the win, going eight innings while allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks. He struck out nine.
“Shane didn’t have his best stuff, and we didn’t play our best, but we eliminated any excuses and like good teams do, we found a way to win,” Kelly said.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) pitched the final inning, allowing a run on a walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) posted three hits in the game.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas), Cameron Leach (Conway, Ark., Northeastern Community College) and Austin McKim (Linn) each had two hits. Terilli homered.
Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) and TJ Schwartz (Timberland) both had one hit.
Sam Sisk (Aledo, Texas), Mario Colombo (Francis Howell), Orman and Andy Hueste (Linn) walked.
Leach, Sisk and Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) stole bases.
Terilli, Orman, McKim, Shannon and Schwartz scored.
Terilli and Lindemann both drove in two runs. Leach had one RBI.
ASU-Mountain Home
The Falcons ran into a buzzsaw in the second game, falling 18-5 in a game that lasted five innings.
“Hat’s off to Mountain Home,” Kelly said. “They were extremely physical and could hit.”
The Falcons scored four of their five runs in the top of the first, but ASU-Mountain Home responded with 10 runs in the bottom of the first and five more in the second.
Each team scored once in the third and ASU-Mountain Home added two runs in the fourth.
The Falcons had seven hits. Terilli had two of them, including a double.
DeVon Jennings (Francis Howell North) homered. Leach and Orman doubled.
Shannon and Jarrett Hamlett (Washington) singled.
Terilli, Shannon and Sisk walked. Leach stole two bases and Justin Rogers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada) had one steal.
Jennings scored twice. Terilli, Leach and Orman each scored once.
Leach, Orman, Jennings and Hamlett drove in one run apiece.
Pitching for the Falcons were Hayden Steelman (Southern Boone), Sam Oermann (St. Clair), Zach Stenger (Northwest), Joey Reichmuth (Rockwood Summit) and Brett Farmer (Creekside Christian, Stockbridge, Georgia).
Combined, they allowed 18 runs on 12 hits, eight walks and four hit batters. They struck out three. Steelman took the loss.