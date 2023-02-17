Weather permitting, the second season of East Central College baseball is slated to start Saturday.
The Falcons are set to play Saturday and Sunday in four seven-inning games in Millington, Tennessee.
East Central opens Saturday at 12:30 p.m. against Lincoln Land, ranked 13th in the NJCAA Division II preseason national poll.
At 3 p.m., the Falcons are slated to play No. 9 Meridian Community College at 3 p.m.
Returning to action Sunday, the Falcons play Southwest Tennessee at noon and Northeast Mississippi at 2:30 p.m.
East Central received votes in the NJCAA Division II preseason national poll.
East Central tentatively is scheduled to host the home opener Tuesday against Frontier Community College. The doubleheader of seven-inning games is set to start at noon.
East Central heads into the season with a veteran core and a rookie coach.
Jacob “JM” Kelly was approved in January to replace Johnathan Mills as East Central’s head coach. Mills led the Falcons to a 21-26 record last season and the NJCAA Division II Region 16 title.
Mills replaced Brandon Rains, who restarted the program but never coached in any games.
“I am honored to have been extended the offer for this job and to be entrusted with this group of young men,” Kelly said. “Implementing a new system is always going to be difficult and take some time when you have so many guys who are accustomed to a certain style of play.
Kelly, who most recently was an assistant coach at NCAA Division II Texas A&M Kingsville, said it’s been a good start.
“We are fortunate here at East Central to not only have a talented group of men, but also an intelligent group,” Kelly said. “Our system is very complex in ways, but within the system, we have methods of teaching in order to allow for a smoother transition.”
Including returners and transfers, the Falcons have 22 sophomores on this year’s team.
“The previous coaching staffs did a tremendous job recruiting and I am fortunate to walk into a great situation,” Kelly said. “What Coach Rains and Coach Mills were able to help build here in the first year back as a program was outstanding and provides a solid foundation to continue building. As for the players, they have done a terrific job in understanding and striving to grow.”
Kelly said there has been good feedback.
“We open up the floor for questions and encourage them just to ensure that everyone is understanding what we are teaching,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’ll allow these guys to go out and play and assist them in anyway we can. This is my program, but this is their team.”
While the sophomores have the experience, a large group of freshmen will be looking to step in to earn playing time as well. With a hectic schedule, Kelly feels there’s a chance for everyone.
“Our whole team will play a role in every win we earn this spring,” Kelly said. “We have a ton of talent, but I think what sets some of our guys apart is their ability to understand the game, slow it down, and then make informed decisions all within a matter of seconds.”
Players to watch include sophomore Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) in center field, infielder Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) on the infield and transfer Cam Leach (Conway, Arkansas, University of Arkansas, Northeastern Community College). Terilli and Dent both made the all-region team last season.
Owen Smith (Lindbergh) likely will start behind the plate, Kelly said.
Others on the watch list include sophomores Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) and Trey Orman (Keller, Texas), and freshman DeVon Jennings (Francis Howell North).
Kelly said the team has a veteran pitching staff with sophomore Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) getting the ball for opening day.
Returners Brayden Noland (Francis Howell), Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas), Levi Betts (Lincoln) also are in the rotation.
Newcomers Caideyn Ferrell (Benilde St. Margarets, Makato, Minnesota), Garret Wilson (Bryant, Arkansas, Connor State) and Ethan Dillard (Lafayette) could start games as well.
“There are about 12-13 arms on our staff that will play a significant on-field role this spring,” Kelly said.
As far as position groups go, Terilli, Colombo, Leach, Ferrell, sophomore Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) and Wilson are near the top of the outfield depth chart.
Infielders include Dent, sophomore Andy Hueste (Linn), Jennings, freshman Sam Sisk (Aledo, Texas) and sophomore Justin Rogers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada).
At first base, Turner, sophomore Austin McKim (Linn) and sophomore Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) will see action. Shannon was an all-region and all-conference performer last season.
Catchers in the rotation include Smith, sophomore Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit), sophomore Landon Roberts (St. Clair, Jefferson College) and sophomore TJ Schwartz (Timberland)
“There are some freshman as well who will mix in on occasion as we will put the best nine on the field for that given day,” Kelly said.
Tuesday’s doubleheader against Frontier starts a nine-date homestand for the Falcons.
ECC hosts State Fair Thursday, Feb. 23.
Three Rivers visits Union Feb. 25 and 25. The Feb. 25 games will be one seven-inning game and one nine-inning game. The Feb. 26 date is one nine-inning game.
John Wood comes to Union Feb. 28 for two.