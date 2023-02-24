East Central College’s baseball Falcons learned the hard way last weekend in Tennessee.
The Falcons dropped four games in Millington, Tennessee, Saturday and Sunday.
East Central lost to:
• NJCAA Division II 13th-ranked Lincoln Land Community College, 14-4.
• No. 9 Meridian Community College, 14-0.
• Southwest Tennessee, 4-1.
• Northeast Mississippi, 18-0.
East Central hosted Frontier Community College Tuesday with the first game starting at Taco Bell Field at noon. That starts a nine-opponent homestand.
The Falcons host State Fair Community College Thursday starting at 1 p.m.
Three Rivers Community College plays two games at East Central Saturday starting at noon and one game Sunday starting at noon.
Freshman Sam Sisk (Aledo, Texas) led the Falcons in batting for the opening weekend. He went 4-9 with two runs.
Sophomore Justin Rodgers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada) batted .333 with a hit in three at-bats.
Freshman DeVon Jennings (Francis Howell North) hit the lone home run for East Central. He hit .286. Jennings also walked twice, scored twice and drove in three.
Sophomore Mario Colombo (Francis Howell), freshman Owen Smith (Lindbergh) and sophomore Austin McKim (Linn) each batted .250.
Colombo and Smith both walked. Colombo scored and drove in a run.
Sophomore Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian Academy, Memphis, Tennessee) hit the team’s lone double and was hit by a pitch.
Sophomore Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Ft. Worth, Texas) posted the longest pitching outing of the trip. He went six innings, allowing six hits, one walk and one hit batter while striking out four. He lost with a 4.67 ERA.
Sophomores Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) and Brayden Noland (Francis Howell) and freshman Hayden Steelman (Sourthern Boone) also started games.
Kearbey struck out four batters in three innings. While Steelman only went 1.2 innings, he had no earned runs.
Freshman Joey Reichmuth (Rockwood Summit) tossed two scoreless innings, allowing a hit, a walk and a hit batter.
Sophomore Levi Betts (Lincoln) didn’t allow a run, getting one out and walking two.
The Falcons allowed 50 runs to cross the plate during the four games, but only 32 were earned.
