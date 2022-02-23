It’s back.
East Central College officially restarted its baseball program last weekend with a pair of road doubleheaders against Northwest Arkansas.
East Central (2-2) swept games Saturday, 6-4 and 14-3.
Playing Sunday, North Arkansas swept, 12-2 and 8-7.
Tuesday’s home doubleheader against Three Rivers Community College has been postponed as final work on the new turf infield is still being completed.
According to Athletic Director Jay Mehrhoff, the first games at Taco Bell Field will be Sunday against St. Louis Community College. First pitch in the opening game is set for noon.
Saturday
East Central scored once in the second and five times in the sixth on the way to a 6-4 win in the season opener.
This was the first time the East Central College Falcons had taken the field. When the team was cut in 2001, the school’s teams were known as the Rebels.
Hudson Stark (Weatherford, Texas) went 3.1 innings for the win, allowing three unearned runs on two this and five walks. He struck out seven.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) tossed 3.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits and one walk. He struck out five.
Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) homered. Andrew Hueste (Linn) doubled.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Texas), Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) and Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) singled.
Hueste, Terilli, Lindemann, Colombo, Turner and Justin Rogers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada) scored runs.
Lindemann, Colombo, Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida) and Turner each drove in a run.
In the second game, the Falcons scored five runs in the first, six in the third and five in the fifth to end it early.
North Arkansas scored two in the first and one in the third.
Alfred Ulloa (Cenapec, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) was the winning pitcher, going four innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks. He struck out eight.
Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas) pitched the fifth, allowing a walk.
Terilli, Will Sisk (Hill College, Aledo High School, Aledo, Texas), Logan Baker (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas) and Colombo each had two hits.
Colombo homered.
Sisk tripled.
Terilli, Baker, Hueste, Colombo and Blake Whitlock (St. Francis Borgia Regional) doubled.
Colombo scored three times while Terilli, Sisk, Baker and Whitlock scored twice. Austin McKim (Linn), Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) and Grant Beck (Hillsboro) scored once.
Colombo drove in four. Baker had three RBIs. Whitlock drove in a pair and Sisk, Hueste and Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) each had one RBI.
Sunday
East Central scored a run in the top of the first of Sunday’s opener, but North Arkansas scored three in the first and two in the second to take the lead for good on the way to a 12-2 victory.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) took the loss, going two innings while allowing five unearned runs on three hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Sam Oermann (St. Clair) pitched three innings, allowing two unearned runs on a hit, a walk and a hit batter. He fanned two.
Richard Sauget (Hillsboro) pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing five runs on one hit, three walks and a hit batter.
Brayden Noland (Francis Howell) allowed a hit and hit a batter.
Baker had two hits, including a home run. He scored and drove in one.
Sisk and Trevor Packan (Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas) both singled.
Terilli and Baker scored. Baker and Packan had RBIs.
In the second game, the Falcons led for much of the way with single runs in the first and third. East Central scored three times in the fifth and twice in the sixth.
North Arkansas was held scoreless until getting one run in the fourth. The Pioneers added two runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and won in the bottom of the seventh.
Cristian Gonzalez (Waxahachie, Texas) started and went four innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out six.
Baker pitched an inning, allowing an unearned run on two hits and a walk. He struck out one.
DesHotels pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing four runs on one hit, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Sisk gave up an unearned run while getting one batter out. He walked one and hit a batter.
Terilli had three of the nine ECC hits, all doubles.
Shannon homered. Peckan doubled.
Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee), Beck, Orman and McKim singled.
Dale crossed the plate twice. Terilli, Dent, Packan, Shannon and McKim scored once.
Terilli drove in three runs. Shannon had two RBIs while Dent and Packan each drove in one.