Could there have been a bigger way for the East Central College baseball Falcons to record their first district-level victory?
East Central (21-25) knocked out reigning NJCAA Division II runner-up Western Oklahoma State Friday at the NJCAA Division II Plains District Tournament in Enid, Oklahoma, 6-5.
“Alfred Ulloa pitched extremely well, and Cris Gonzalez was lights-out in relief,” East Central Head Coach Johnathan Mills said. “Overall errors in the final inning made the game closer than it should have been.”
Western Oklahoma was last year’s NJCAA Division II runner-up, falling to LSU-Eunice in 14 innings during the third game of the championship series. It lost Thursday to seventh-seeded Carl Albert State, 9-1.
East Central jumped out with two runs in the top of the first. Western Oklahoma State got one run back in the bottom of the first, but the Falcons scored two more in the second.
Western Oklahoma State cut it to 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth. East Central added another run in the top of the fifth and one in the top of the ninth.
The Pioneers rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth, and had runners on second and third when the Falcons got the final out.
“The best hitter in junior college was unable to play for them, which helped us, but we took advantage of mistakes they made and timely hitting was the key of the day,” Mills said. “Seth Shannon started the action with his two-run shot and Tyson Dent drove in what became the winning run.”
Western Oklahoma State outhit East Central, 8-7. The Pioneers committed three of the game’s four errors.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) had two hits.
Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) launched a home run.
Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) doubled.
Mario Colombo (Francis Howell), Logan Baker (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas) and Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas) singled.
Terilli, Austin McKim (Linn), Trevor Packan (Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas) and Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) drew walks.
Terilli stole two bases. McKim, Sisk and Dent each had one steal.
Terilli scored twice. Shannon, McKim, Sisk and Andrew Hueste (Linn) each scored once.
Shannon drove in two on his first-inning home run. Dent and Colombo each had one RBI.
Ulloa (Cenapec, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) earned the win, going 5.1 innings while allowing two runs on five hits, four walks and a hit batter. He struck out five.
Gonzalez (Waxahachie, Texas) pitched 3.1 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and two hit batters. He struck out four.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) got the final out, allowing an unearned run on one hit and a walk.
Adonys Herrera led the Pioneers with three hits including a double.
Jorge Aldrete homered. Christopher Munoz doubled.
Michael Brinton scored twice. Herrera drove in two.
The Falcons moved into another elimination game Saturday against top-seeded UA-Rich Mountain.