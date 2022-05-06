Bring on the playoffs.
The East Central College baseball Falcons are the top seed for this weekend’s NJCAA Division II Regions 16 and 6 Tournament in Trenton.
The Falcons (18-24) will get a bye in the first round as host North Central Missouri College plays Hesston College of Region 6 in the opening round Friday at 11 a.m.
The winner of that game faces the Falcons at 2:30 p.m.
All three teams return to Burleigh Grimes Field Saturday. The two losing teams from Friday will face off in an elimination game at 11 a.m.
The winner of that game plays the winner of Friday’s 2:30 p.m. game Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
If that game turns out to be the first loss for a team, the winner-take-all game is set for Sunday at 12 p.m.
Hesston is the lone team from Region 6. The top finisher between East Central and North Central will be crowned this year’s Region 16 champion.
The winner will hit the road again for the NJCAA Division II Plains District Tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid, Oklahoma, May 12-16.
The Region 6 and 16 champion will be the third seed in the event and start play Thursday, May 12, at 10 a.m.
The other seven teams will come from Region 2 (Oklahoma and Arkansas).
Region 2 teams are Carl Albert State, Murray State (Oklahoma), National Park, Northern Oklahoma Enid, Northern Oklahoma Tonkawa, Redlands, South Arkansas, UA Rich Mountain and Western Oklahoma State.
The district winner will return to Enid for the NJCAA Division II World Series May 28-June 4.