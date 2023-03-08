It didn’t matter where they played Sunday.
It didn’t matter where they played Sunday.
East Central College’s baseball Falcons extended their winning streak to seven games with a doubleheader sweep of Rock Valley College.
The Falcons (7-6) played at Blazier Field in O’Fallon, Illinois, and came back with 3-2 and 6-5 victories.
Games originally were slated to be played at East Central’s campus in Union, but were moved after heavy rain late last week.
First Game
In the opener, East Central scored once in the third and twice in the fourth. The Golden Eagles scored single runs in the fifth and seventh.
Rock Valley outhit East Central, 5-2. The Golden Eagles made the lone error.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) went the distance on the hill, allowing two runs on five hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out five.
Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) and DeVon Jennings (Francis Howell North) had the ECC hits. Jennings homered.
Each had one RBI.
Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) and Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) each walked once. Jennings was hit by a pitch.
Cameron Leach (Conway, Arkansas, Northeastern Community College) and Turner both stole a base.
Jennings scored twice while Shannon crossed the plate once.
Ethan Storm took the loss for Rock Valley. Over six innings, he allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out six.
Jackson Lindquist had two hits, a double and a home run, for Rock Valley.
Second Game
In the second contest, East Central scored twice in the bottom of the first. Rock Valley came back with three runs in the top of the second.
Rock Valley made it 5-2 in the top of the sixth, but East Central rallied to tie it.
The Falcons won in the bottom of the seventh when Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) singled to right with two outs to drive in Leach.
Rock Valley outhit East Central, 10-7. Each team made two errors.
Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas) started and went 4.2 innings. He allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing two runs on one hit, two walks and a hit batter.
Zach Stenger (Northwest) was the winner, going 1.2 innings while allowing three hits.
Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Academy, Memphis, Tennessee) had two hits.
Leach, Orman, Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas), Shannon and Jackson Kirn (Eureka) each had one hit.
Shannon walked twice and Turner walked once.
Leach stole two bases and scored twice. Dent, Orman, Shannon and Kirn scored once.
Leach drove in two runs. Dent, Orman, Terilli and Kirn each had one RBI.
East Central returns to action with two more home dates this week.
The Falcons host Lewis & Clark Community College for a doubleheader Tuesday starting at noon.
Lansing Community College visits Sunday at noon.
