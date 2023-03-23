While the results were the same Saturday for the East Central College baseball Falcons, the effort was quite different.
East Central (10-9) again lost to Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, but this time it was 15-14 as opposed to Friday’s 18-5 setback.
In the second game, the Falcons edged North Arkansas College, 2-1.
East Central Head Coach JM Kelly said the team came out of the Arkansas trip with many positives.
“I’m excited about how we’re swinging it right now as we’ve had several guys step up in (Jarrett) Hamlett (Washington) and Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) when others are struggling,” Kelly said. “(Luciano) Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) is starting to come on as are (Cameron) Leach (Conway, Arkansas, Northeastern Community College) and (Tyson) Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee). We just have to get back to throwing strikes.”
In the final game of the trip, the Falcons got past North Arkansas with single runs in the second and third innings.
North Arkansas scored its run in the top of the second.
“Our hitters found a way to scratch a couple (of runs) off a talented arm and that’s all we needed to win,” Kelly said.
The Falcons had six hits.
Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) had two of them.
Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia), DeVon Jennings (Francis Howell North), Dent and Orman each added one.
Leach and Jennings walked. Orman and Sam Sisk (Aledo, Texas) were hit by pitches.
Leach and Shannon stole bases.
Leach and Dent scored the runs.
Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas) pitched for East Central, allowing one run on one hit, one walk and three hit batters. He struck out seven.
“I liked how we bounced back after that tough 15-14 walk off loss and got a phenomenal start by Will DesHotels,” Kelly said. “He struggled early, but again, as good pitchers do, he minimized and only gave up one.”
East Central’s first game of the day was much closer than Friday’s blowout.
This time, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home had to score three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win, 15-14.
ASU-Mountain Home again jumped to an early lead with four runs in the first and five in the second. It was 9-1 at that time.
The Falcons added two runs in the third, but the host scored once in the fourth.
In the fifth, the Falcons scored three times to two for ASU-Mountain Home. East Central added five runs in the sixth and took the lead with three in the top of the seventh.
ASU-Mountain Home came back to win it with three in the bottom of the seventh.
Terilli and Dent both had three hits. Dent doubled.
Leach and Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) each had two hits. Turner doubled.
Shannon added a triple. Jennings, Sisk and Lindemann each had one single.
Jennings drew two walks. Terilli, Orman, Shannon, Turner and Lindemann walked once.
Leach was hit by a pitch, stole a base and added a sacrifice fly.
Jennings and Dent both scored three times. Shannon and Turner each had two runs. Orman and Sisk scored once.
Dent drove in four. Terilli had three RBIs. Turner drove in two while Leach and Lindemann had one RBI apiece.
TJ Schwartz (Timberland) started and went 1.1 innings, allowing eight runs on five hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out two.
Billy Underwood (Helias) threw 3.2 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks.
Clayton Neihouse (Holt) pitched an inning, allowing a run on two walks
Zach Stenger (Northwest) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits, one walk and a hit batter over one-third of an inning. His out was a strikeout.
The Falcons are scheduled to host Three Rivers Community College in an MCCAC doubleheader Wednesday starting at 1 p.m.
The Falcons head to Moberly to take on Moberly Area Community College Friday and Saturday. Friday’s doubleheader starts at 3 p.m. Saturday’s single game has a 1 p.m. start.
East Central returns home to host Jefferson College Sunday at 1 p.m.