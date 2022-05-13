East Central College’s baseball Falcons made sure there would be no second day of the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament Saturday in Trenton.
The Falcons (20-24) completed the regional tournament sweep of host North Central Missouri College (19-33) at Burleigh Grimes Field, 5-3.
Unlike the first game, this one went all nine innings. While the teams played seven-inning games during the regular season, all postseason contests are nine innings long.
The Pirates scored a run in the top of the first, but East Central took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the third. The Falcons added two more runs in the fourth.
North Central cut the gap to 4-3 in the top of the seventh, but the Falcons rallied for another run and held on for the win.
East Central outhit North Central, 8-7. The Falcons committed three errors.
Hudson Stark (Weatherford, Texas) got the start and went 6.1 innings for the win. He improved to 4-2 on the season. Stark allowed three runs on six hits and four walks. He struck out eight.
Cristian Gonzalez (Waxahachie, Texas) was next to the hill, going 1.2 innings while allowing a hit and a walk. He struck out one.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) earned his fifth save, pitching a scoreless ninth. He struck out two batters.
Eight different batters had hits for the Falcons.
Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) and Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) each homered.
Logan Baker (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas) and Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas) doubled.
Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee), Trevor Packan (Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas), Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida) and Grant Beck (Hillsboro) singled.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) and Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) walked.
Baker, Orman and Colombo stole bases.
Terilli, Dent, Shannon, Sisk and Colombo scored runs.
Shannon drove in two. Orman and Colombo each had one RBI.