Blaine Downey has been the stopper for the St. Clair baseball Bulldogs in Four Rivers Conference play.
Downey recorded his second complete game shutout of the league schedule Thursday as St. Clair (6-3, 2-0) won at Sullivan (2-7, 1-2), 3-0.
The Bulldogs are one of three unbeaten teams in conference play thus far, along with Union (8-5, 3-0) and Owensville (6-1, 2-0).
Downey scattered six Sullivan hits across seven innings and needed only 75 pitches to complete the shutout. He issued no walks and recorded eight strikeouts.
“This is his second complete game shut out in a row,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said. “He has done a really good job for us, and I am proud of the way he battled.”
St. Clair put together nine hits against Sullivan pitcher JD McReynolds.
“Their pitcher is really good, but we did a good job of battling the whole game,” Lundy said. “Nobody got discouraged. We knew going into this game every run was going to matter, and we did a good job with our situational hitting. We are playing good right now, and I am super proud of the way our guys battled all game long.”
The Bulldogs broke open a scoreless game in the top of the fifth inning after Garrett Heinrichs rapped out a leadoff double and scored on a two-out RBI single from Wes Hinson.
“It was a big hit by Wes, who has came up big all year long,” Lundy said.
Hinson also was the batting hero of St. Clair’s 1-0 victory at Pacific April 5 after a solo home run in the ninth inning.
St. Clair gave Downey a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
CJ Taylor and Anthony Broeker both singled to start off the frame before both moved up 90 feet on a passed ball.
Hinson and Landen Roberts drove them both in on back-to-back sacrifice flies.
Downey connected for a double.
Chase Walters singled twice.
Sam Oermann added a single.
Isaac Nunez stole a base.
St. Clair hosts fellow FRC unbeaten team Union Monday at 4:30 p.m.