Seven runs spelled win No. 7 for the St. Clair baseball Bulldogs.
St. Clair (7-5) won at home Tuesday, 7-3, over the Salem Tigers (4-10).
Both teams put runs on the board in the first inning though St. Clair emerged from the frame with a 3-2 edge.
The Bulldogs added to the lead with single runs in the third and fourth innings and two more in the sixth.
Salem added a final run in the top of the seventh, but it was not enough to come back against the Bulldogs.
“(This was an) important win for our team coming off of a defeat (by) Sullivan,” St. Clair Head Coach Jamie Rodrigue said. “The players bounced back and got the job done. It was an important win also for district seeding later down the road.”
The Bulldogs and Tigers share Class 4 District 4 with Sullivan, St. James, Owensville and Cuba.
Anthony Broeker was the winning pitcher. In six innings, he allowed two runs on four hits and struck out nine. He also hit a batter.
“Anthony gave up two runs in the first off some nicely placed singles plus a double mixed in there,” Rodrigue said. “He then settled in and mixed up his pitches well to keep the Tigers off balance. He kept his pitch count down and really commanded the strike zone for us.”
Cameron Teems pitched the last inning, surrendering one run on one hit.
St. Clair posted 14 hits.
Tyler Tomes slugged a home run and singled, scoring twice with one RBI.
“Our players did a good job putting the ball in play and hitting some really hard balls,” Rodrigue said. “It was nice coming out tonight and swinging the bats like we can. We still had (more) strikeouts than I like, but we had some quality at-bats.”
Broeker doubled, singled twice, walked, stole a base and scored twice.
Carter Short doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs.
Jordan Rodrigue singled twice and stole two bases.
Jayden Fitzgerald singled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Sam Ruszala singled, walked, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Clayton Ingram singled and drove in one.
Adrian Arguilez notched a single.
Nathan Short was hit by a pitch.
Jaxson Richardson stole a base.
Corbett Ball took the loss on the mound for the Tigers. He pitched four innings and allowed five runs on 11 hits and two walks, striking out three.
Roy Stevens tossed two innings and allowed two innings on three hits.
Cayden Moody singled twice, stole a base and scored.
Trethan Richter and Ball each doubled, stole two bases and scored.
Steven singled and drove in two.
Owen Hamilton was hit by a pitch.
St. Clair was scheduled to play Union in a Four Rivers Conference matchup Thursday, but the contest was canceled due to inclement weather. Next up for the Bulldogs is a Friday home doubleheader against Soldan International Studies with Sumner, starting at 4:30 p.m.
