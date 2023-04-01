Changing locations didn’t make a difference for St. Clair Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (2-2) moved its scheduled baseball home opener to De Soto (0-2) due to wet conditions, slaying the impromptu hosts, 7-2.
“It was nice to finally get back on the field and play after an extended break,” St. Clair Head Coach Jamie Rodrigue said. “We did a nice job of getting ahead in the game, scoring two runs in the first and two runs in the second.”
St. Clair held that 4-0 lead until De Soto scored two runs in the top of the sixth.
St. Clair notched the final three runs in the home half of the sixth.
Anthony Broeker tossed the complete game on the mound.
In seven innings pitched, Broeker allowed two unearned runs on four hits, one hit batter and one walk, striking out four.
“Anthony did a fantastic job of simply competing on the mound,” Rodrigue said. “He was ahead of the count most of the at bats and he did a great job in throwing off speed in hitters counts. If he is able to continue to compete like he did on the mound last night, he will be a great leader on the mound for us. He pitches with great tempo and pace, which allows the game to flow well for us.”
Jordan Rodrigue led St. Clair with three hits. He scored three runs and stole two bases.
Broeker helped his own cause at the plate with a double and a single. He reached on a hit by pitch, drove in two runs and scored once.
Tyler Tomes singled twice and drove in two.
“Tyler has done a good job for us playing a solid outfield and is starting to be more aggressive at the plate which is resulting in him putting the ball in play more consistently,” Jamie Rodrigue said.
Jayden Fitzgerald, Carter Short and Jaxon Richardson each singled once.
Nate Short, Carter Short and Sam Ruszala each walked.
Carter Short was hit by a pitch.
Nate Short, Fitzgerald and Richardson each scored a run.
Carter Short and Nate Short both drove in one with Nate Short’s RBI coming on a sacrifice fly.
“Overall I was pleased with our team effort,” Jamie Rodrigue said. “There are a few things we need to clean up, but I am always happy with a win.”
A De Soto line drive back up the middle in the top of the fourth gave St. Clair a momentary fright.
“(Broeker) did get hit with a line drive in his chest which was scary,” Rodrigue said. “He actually made the play after it hit him to get the guy out at first. As a pitcher that is one of the scariest things that can happen to you. I’ve seen pitchers not be able to mentally come back from something like that, but Anthony stayed in the game and finished it off for us. That shows grit and great leadership.”
Brayden Brown pitched five innings for De Soto and allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks, striking out seven.
Colton Fischer went one inning on the mound, allowing three runs on three hits with two strikeouts.
Cole Boynton doubled and singled for the Dragons, scoring once.
Blake Coleman singled and scored.
Jacob Foster singled with an RBI.
Chase McAllister drove in one.
Nate Siebert drew a walk.
St. Clair played on the road at Hillsboro Wednesday. The Bulldogs will have their new home opener Wednesday, April 3, against New Haven at 4:30 p.m.
