St. Clair took control in the middle innings to down the Dutchmen by 10 in the first outing of the season Friday.
The Bulldogs (1-0) won their opening-round contest of the Four Rivers Conference Preseason Tournament at Owensville (0-1), 14-4.
Carter Short and Anthony Broeker muscled up for a pair of home runs to create St. Clair’s first three runs.
Short had a solo blast to put the Bulldogs on the board in the top of the second.
Broeker followed up with a two-run shot in the third.
“That’s always helpful,” St. Clair Head Coach Jamie Rodrigue said. “We’re not always known for power hitters. The wind was blowing out that way quite a bit. Carter’s was a solid shot.”
After Owensville scratched out one run in the bottom of the first, Short’s solo shot in the top of the second tied it up.
The Dutchmen fought for another run in the bottom of the second to take their final lead of the game, 2-1.
Broeker’s dinger in the third put St. Clair in front for good, 3-2, as the Bulldogs tacked on five more runs in the top of the fourth and then another five in the sixth.
Owensville got a final two runs in the bottom of the sixth and St. Clair scored one in the top of the seventh.
Sam Ruszala pitched the first four innings for St. Clair. He struck out six batters and allowed two runs on five hits and three walks.
“Sam knows this is a big year for him, his senior year,” Rodrigue said. “I had to remind him to hold something back as a starter for longevity. He and Anthony Broeker are going to lead our staff this year.”
Broeker fired the final three innings, striking out five and allowing two runs on three hits with no walks.
Short led the hit parade for the Bulldogs with three of the team’s 13 knocks. In addition to his big fly, Short singled twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Broeker added to his home run with a double, a walk and was twice hit by pitches. He posted a team high four runs batted in and scored three times.
Jordan Rodrigue doubled, singled, walked, stole a base and scored three times.
Jayden Fitzgerald singled twice, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases, scored and drove in a run.
Ruszala doubled, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Ty Record doubled and drove in a run.
Nate Short singled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in one.
Cohen Burton singled, scored and drove in a run.
Adrian Arguilez walked twice, stole two bases and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Saturday’s win advanced St. Clair to play Pacific Monday in the semifinal round at Owensville. The tournament concludes Wednesday with two games in Union and two in Sullivan.
