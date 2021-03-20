When last we saw the St. Clair baseball Bulldogs, their starting lineup was stocked with underclassmen.
Now the squad has six seniors coming back who contributed heavily to the team in 2019 as sophomores before the 2020 season was halted due to COVID-19.
Head Coach Mitch Lundy enters his fourth year as the team’s head coach, assisted by Derek Morgan and Jamie Rodrigue.
“I am extremely excited for this upcoming year,” Lundy said. “We have a lot of returners from 2019’s team, and even though we didn’t get to play this past year, I believe we are lucky that these seniors have varsity experience. A lot of these seniors got time as sophomores, and that is a big benefit. We have a bunch of good kids who are eager to play some baseball, and we can’t wait to get the season going.”
A total of 26 players came out for the squad this spring.
The entire St. Clair infield is comprised of returning seniors — catcher Landen Roberts, first baseman Wes Hinson, second baseman Blaine Downey, shortstop Sam Oermann and third baseman Chase Walters.
Senior Cole Venable also returns in center field.
Downey, Hinson and Oermann each saw time on the mound in 2019 as well.
Roberts was the team’s top hitter in 2019 with a .404 average, six doubles, seven stolen bases, 11 runs scored and seven runs batted in.
Oermann turned in the team’s best earned run average of 1.91 in 25.2 innings of work. He recorded 22 strikeouts.
The Bulldogs add four more seniors to the varsity squad — designated hitter Garrett Heinrichs and outfielders Brady Simpson, Wade Hoffman and Connor North.
North also adds pitching depth.
Other new additions include juniors CJ Taylor and Joey Rego and sophomore Anthony Broeker, all three of whom strengthen the team’s pitching staff. Taylor and Broeker will also play utility roles, and Rego will see time at third base.
Sophomore Gabe Martinez joins the competition in the outfield.
“Right field and left field are positions that need to be filled, and the top candidates right now are Brady Simpson, Connor North, Wade Hoffman, CJ Taylor and Gabe Martinez,” Lundy said. “They all work really hard and are good kids. I expect them to contribute in many ways this year.”
St. Clair got some preseason action in Tuesday at Union and will open regular season play Friday at Owensville as part of the annual Four Rivers Baseball Classic. The Bulldogs and Dutchmen are part of Pool A, along with Rolla.