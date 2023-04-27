The Blue Jays scored eight runs to win their eighth game in a row Monday.
Washington (16-5) defeated Lutheran South (8-10), 8-1.
The scoring opened with a Washington run in the bottom of the first inning.
Lutheran South came back to tie things up in the top of the third.
Washington then busted things wide open with a five-run rally in the bottom of the fourth and added two insurance runs in the fifth for good measure.
Ben Loesing and Drew Bunge combined to cover the pitching duties for the Blue Jays.
In four innings, Loesing walked three and struck out three without allowing a hit. He earned the win.
Bunge tossed three innings and surrendered four hits. He got the save.
“I was proud of Drew, going out there and not walking anybody,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “He earned the old-fashioned nine-out save.”
Gavin Matchell, fresh off a 5-6 performance in Saturday’s doubleheader, stayed hot at the plate by going 4-4.
Matchell singled four times, scored twice and drove in a run.
Hayden Burns singled twice, walked, scored and drove in a run.
“Both of those guys did well at the plate,” Gough said. “Matchell is now hitting above .400, which is awesome to see in our four hole.”
Hanon Jarvis doubled and scored.
Sam Paule singled and drove in a run.
Jacob Weidle singled, walked and scored.
Ryan Weidle singled, scored and drove in one.
Grant Trentmann walked, scored and drove in two.
Peyton Straatmann walked.
Aden Pecka scored once.
The Blue Jays are playing a critical home-away series with Ft. Zumwalt South Tuesday and Wednesday to determine the lead in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central standings.
Washington (6-0 in league play) is hosting Ft. Zumwalt South (5-1) Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and the two-game series moves to St. Peters Wednesday.
