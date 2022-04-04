The Washington baseball Blue Jays extended their winning streak to three games Tuesday while playing on their new home field this season for the first time.
Washington (4-4, 1-0) opened conference play with a 4-2 victory at Dutzow Ball Park against previously unbeaten Ft. Zumwalt East (5-1, 0-1).
The Blue Jays are playing at Dutzow this season due to the ongoing project to install turf at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington struck first for three runs in the bottom of the second inning on a bases-loaded two-out triple by leadoff man Aden Pecka.
Zumwalt East scored both its runs in the top of the third.
Washington added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
Morgan Copeland was the winning pitcher. He went the distance, allowing two unearned runs in seven innings on four hits and no walks. Copeland fanned two Lions’ batters.
“Copeland was pitching effectively, hitting spots and changing speeds,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “Aden Pecka had the big hit, that ultimately ended up being the game-winning hit, and also made a great catch in center field.”
Will Lingle paced the offense with three hits, all singles. He also stole a base and scored a run.
Pecka’s three-run double was the team’s only extra-base hit.
Grant Trentmann, Gavin Matchell and Ethan Stellhorn each singled.
Matchell and Landon Boston both scored a run.
Stellhorn drove in a run.
Boston drew a walk.
Trentmann stole a base.
Ryan Kassebaum was hit by a pitch.
Washington’s scheduled rematch at Ft. Zumwalt East was rained out Wednesday and rescheduled for Thursday, resulting in a 3-1 win for the Lions. The Blue Jays are next set to play Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Parkway South.