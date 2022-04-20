In a battle of the GAC’s Central and North divisions, the Central team emerged with the win.
Washington (7-8) clipped Winfield (5-7) in a Saturday road game, 9-3.
The Blue Jays’ offense put together nine hits, led by two apiece from Will Lingle and Seth Roewe.
Washington put together a big lead early, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, four in the second and two in the third.
Winfield responded with one run in the bottom of the first and two in the third.
Roewe doubled, singled, stole a base and scored twice.
Lingle singled twice, scored and drove in three runs.
Hanon Jarvis doubled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Aden Pecka doubled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored twice.
Gavin Matchell singled and drove in a run.
Grant Trentmann singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored.
Ethan Stellhorn singled.
Logan Monzyk stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Sam Paule and Jack Schantz each drove in a run.
Jake Baldwin drew a walk.
Schantz was hit by a pitch twice and Luke Kleekamp once.
Ian Junkin was the winning pitcher, while Matchell recorded the save.
Junkin tossed three innings where he allowed three unearned runs on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
In four shutout innings pitching in relief, Matchell struck out three and walked two, while allowing no hits.
Washington resumes league play Tuesday, hosting Francis Howell North at 4:30 p.m. at Dutzow Ball Park.