The Blue Jays are due to return to the diamond soon.
When they do, the Washington baseball team will bring back four senior starters and seven starters in total.
The Blue Jays posted a 10-13 record in 2019.
Scott Bray returns at the helm of the team with assistant coaches Matt Kroeter, Tim Zumsteg, Dane Gough and John Alfermann.
“(We are) excited for the season as we return many from last years team,” Bray said. “Joe Hackmann, Levi Weber, Evan Jarvis (and) Trevor Rinne are senior returning starters and have a few other players pushing them for spots. Luke Kroeter, Jack Lackmann (and) Zac Coulter and returning juniors that either started or played in big role on team last year. Players are pushing for their spots as well.”
Hackmann leads the team from either the mound or first base.
As the ace of the pitching staff last season, he compiled a 4-4 record and a 3.10 earned run average over 40.2 innings, recording 62 strikeouts.
Rinne also plays at first base, Kroeter begind the plate, Lackman and Coulter in the infield and Weber and Jarvis in the outfield.
Hackmann and Kroeter were the team’s leading batters with 22 hits apiece.
Hackmann turned in a .316 batting average with one home run, seven doubles and 27 runs batted in.
Kroeter batted .319 with two triples and seven RBIs, scoring 16 runs.
“We have quite a few kids that can play multiple spots, so who plays will depend on who is on the mound for us,” Bray said. “All teams in our conference are very good, so we are hoping to try and beat them all. (Our) nonconference schedule isn’t easy either.”
Washington is scheduled to begin the season in the Four Rivers Classic against Hermann Monday, March 23, at 4:30 p.m.