It took two runs in the final inning for the Blue Jays to secure one final regular season win.
Washington (25-8) wrapped up the regular schedule Monday with an 8-7 home win over Parkway West (12-22).
“I’m pleased with the effort,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “We got down 6-1 and kept battling. It’s always good to see your team battle some adversity and overcome it.”
Coupled with Thursday’s win over Pacific, this makes back-to-back games won by the Blue Jays in their final at-bat.
It was a true walk-off win for the Blue Jays as Jacob Weidle drew four straight balls with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to force in Sam Paule for the winning run.
Paule’s RBI single earlier in the inning drove in Aden Pecka for the tying run.
The Blue Jays scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the second, but then the Longhorns seized the lead with a six-run rally in the top of the third.
Washington added one run in the third and Parkway West scored one in the top of the fifth.
The Blue Jays trimmed the lead down to one with a four-run fifth inning, setting the stage for the final-inning heroics two frames later.
Hanon Jarvis paced Washington’s offense with the only multi-hit game, connecting for a double and a single with three runs batted in.
Hayden Burns doubled, walked and scored twice.
Paule singled, walked, scored twice and drove in one.
Pecka, the final at-bat hero of the Pacific win, singled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Jacob Weidle singled, walked twice, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Ryan Weidle singled, walked and scored.
Gavin Matchell, Peyton Straatmann and Weston Meyer each drew a walk.
Just 48 hours before the start of the Class 5 District 5 Tournament, Washington was extra cautious with its pitch count limitations and did not have any of the seven pitchers they used go over 23 pitches.
“Hunter Bakameyer got his first varsity win and that was nice to see,” Gough said. “We were trying to keep everybody fresh and give them one last tune up. All arms are ready and available for Wednesday.”
Ian Junkin pitched one shutout inning with one hit allowed and one strikeout.
Kaner Young pitched one shutout inning with one hit allowed.
Jarvis pitched 0.1 of an inning and allowed six runs (four earned) on four hits, one hit batter and one strikeout.
Matchell fired 0.2 innings with one strikeout, two walks and one hit allowed.
Quentin Parker pitched one shutout inning with two strikeouts and one hit allowed.
Drew Bunge pitched two innings, allowing one run on three hits and one strikeout.
Bakameyer was the final pitcher to come out of the bullpen. He pitched one shutout inning in the seventh and allowed one hit.
Parkway West accumulated 12 hits, all singles.
Four of those hits came off the bat of Gannon Snyder.
Grant Meert collected two hits.
Mason Beno, Cooper Walkoff, Griffin Beno, Tyler Lang and Joseph Schweppe each had one hit.
Washington, the top seed in Class 5 District 5, hosts Rolla Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in the first round of the district tournament.
