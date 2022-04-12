The second time was the charm Wednesday for the Washington baseball Blue Jays.
Playing at Wentzville Liberty, the Blue Jays forged a split in the season series with the Eagles, winning 7-6.
Washington improved to 5-7 overall, 2-2 in the GAC Central, with the win.
The victory also snapped a three-game losing streak for the Blue Jays.
Washington was the home team for this contest as it originally was scheduled to be played at Dutzow. The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
After three innings, Washington led, 4-2. However, Liberty scored four times in the top of the fourth. Washington got one of those runs back to trail, 6-5, going to the fifth inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, Washington scored twice to take the lead for good. Luke Newhouse scored what proved to be the game-winning run on a groundout.
Grant Trentmann pitched the first 3.2 innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits and five walks. He struck out one.
Ian Junkin picked up the win, throwing 2.1 innings in relief. He gave up one hit and struck out three.
Gavin Matchell nailed down the save, striking out all three batters he faced in the seventh.
Offensively, Sam Paule and Will Lingle each had two hits to lead the Blue Jays. Both doubled.
Aden Pecka and Hanon Jarvis singled.
Landon Boston and Seth Roewe walked. Lingle was hit by a pitch.
Pecka and Lingle stole bases.
Paule crossed the plate twice. Trentmann, Lingle, Boston, Roewe and Newhouse each scored once.
Paule drove in two runs. Pecka, Lingle and Matchell each had one RBI.
The Blue Jays are slated to return to action Monday, playing at Pacific. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.