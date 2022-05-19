The season continues for the Washington baseball Blue Jays.
Washington (15-16) opened the Class 5 District 5 Tournament Monday in the state capital, shutting out Capital City (13-16), 10-0.
Washington, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, thus dispatched the Cavaliers at Jefferson City’s American Legion Field, advancing to play again Wednesday against No. 1 Camdenton (24-8) in the district semifinals.
The Blue Jays got a combined shutout from pitchers Grant Trentmann, Ian Junkin and Gavin Matchell across five innings.
Trentmann, the starter, tossed three innings and allowed three hits while striking out seven.
Those were the only three hits Capital City got as both Junkin and Matchell set the side down in order in the one inning they each pitched.
Matchell recorded two strikeouts.
Washington staked Trentmann to a 5-0 lead in the first inning before going on to add one run in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and a game-ending run in the fifth.
“We struck the ball well and scored a run in every inning,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said.
“It was a good offensive day for us. We executed five different bunts and were stealing bases well. We were taking good approaches at the plate, so that was good to see.”
Three straight singles to open the bottom of the fifth inning closed out the game before the Cavaliers could record an out.
Leadoff hitter Aden Pecka singled three times, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in the final run.
Matchell tripled, singled, scored and drove in four.
Cooper Thiemann singled twice and drove in two.
Sam Paule singled, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Landon Boston singled, walked and scored.
Hanon Jarvis walked, scored and drove in a run.
Will Lingle stole two bases and scored.
Logan Monzyk and Luke Newhouse both stole a base.
Trentmann drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Washington and the top-seeded Lakers square off at 3 p.m. Wednesday back at Jefferson City’s American Legion Field.
No. 2 St. Francis Borgia Regional takes on No. 3 Helias Catholic in the second semifinal at 5 p.m.