A three-run home run and six total runs in the first inning set the tone for Blue Jays baseball Monday.
Washington (22-8) won at home against Sullivan (14-7), 11-1.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 12:12 pm
Trailing 1-0 after Sullivan scratched out its run in the top of the first inning, Gavin Matchell smashed the three-run shot over the left field wall.
Matchell’s go-ahead bomb came after Ian Junkin led off the inning with a single and Sam Paule was hit by a pitch.
The Blue Jays set the table a second time in the inning, loaded the bases with two out for Ethan Stellhorn.
Ryan Weidle scored the fourth run on a wild pitch, but then Stellhorn cleared the bases entirely with a triple, chasing home Grant Trentmann and Drew Bunge.
Washington went on to add to its 6-1 lead with one run in the second and four in the third.
The game concluded after five innings.
“Offensively, we came ready to go and it was a really good day at the park for the Blue Jays,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said.
Jacob Weidle, Ryan Weidle, Matchell and Stellhorn all had multiple hits for Washington.
In addition to his home run, Matchell singled and walked. He finished the game with four RBIs.
Stellhorn added to his triple with a single and a run scored. He ended with two RBIs.
Jacob Weidle doubled and singled, driving in three runs.
Ryan Weidle singled twice, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Weston Meyer and Junkin each singled once.
Bunge walked and scored.
Trentmann was hit by a pitch and scored.
Paule was hit by a pitch twice and scored both times.
Aden Pecka stole two bases and scored twice.
Quentin Parker and Paule each stole two bases.
Matchell was the winning pitcher. In four innings, he struck out three batters. He allowed one unearned run on three hits and one hit batter.
Parker closed out the victory with a shutout inning, setting the Eagles down in order on two groundouts and a fly ball to center field.
Sullivan’s three hits in the contest were singles from Chase Blue, Gavin Schmidt and Cambrian Koch.
Koch was driven in by Blue.
Schmidt was hit by a pitch.
Washington plays Tuesday at St. Clair at 4:30 p.m. and closes out the regular season Thursday with a home game against Pacific at 4 p.m.
