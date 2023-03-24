Rain, rain go away...
Organizers of the Bank Baseball Classic are hoping that conditions will be drier Saturday to salvage at least one day of the event hosted by St. Francis Borgia and Union.
Rain. High 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 40F. NE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 2:36 pm
Heavy rain Thursday night and Friday morning postponed scheduled pool play, turning the fields into proverbial pools. A total of 1.88 inches of precipitation was measured on the west side of Washington as of 6:45 a.m. Friday morning.
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand announced Friday morning that the pool play games set for Friday will be moved to Saturday. Saturday’s bracket play games now will be at a to-be-determined date.
The initial plan Saturday is to start at 11 a.m. with Borgia hosting North Point and Union hosting Lutheran South.
The 1 p.m. games will be North Point versus Cape Girardeau Notre Dame at Borgia and Lutheran St. Charles versus South Callaway at Union.
At 3 p.m., Borgia will play Cape Notre Dame and Union will take on South Callaway.
The schedule could be revisited if a large amount of rain falls Friday.
