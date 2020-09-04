Lady Jays softball left the Troy tournament still in search of their first regular season win despite a couple of one-run games.
Washington (0-3) was swept in pool play by Hickman (2-1), 2-1, Troy (3-0), 3-2, and St. Dominic (1-2), 6-0.
Twice the Lady Jays were beaten on the final at-bat of the game.
Hickman
It came down to the final at-bat for Hickman to pull out the win in the opening round of pool play.
Washington notched the game’s first run in the top of the fourth inning as Myla Inman tripled to drive in Maddie Holtmeyer.
Hickman made the most of three walks in the bottom of the seventh to push across the tying and winning runs.
Christine Gerling threw all 6.1 innings for the Lady Jays, allowing one earned run on four hits and three walks. She recorded three strikeouts.
Inman’s triple was one of just two hits for Wshington. Inman also singled for the other.
Maddie Guevara walked and was hit by a pitch.
Lacy Monzyk was also struck by a pitch.
Elise Kendrick pitched a complete game for Hickman, allowing one unearned run and striking out nine.
Troy
This time it was the Lady Jays who came from behind in the seventh inning, tying the score at 2-2 after Troy scored one run in the bottom of the fourth and one in the sixth.
Troy got two runners on base on walks in the bottom of the seventh before producing the winning run with a single and an error.
After Gerling was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the seventh, she came around the score on a double by Emma Vodnansky.
Vodnansky then scored the tying run on a single by Monzyk.
The Lady Jays tallied seven hits in the game. Vodnansky’s double was the only extra-base knock.
Monzyk and Taylor Brown both singled twice.
Holtmeyer and Gerling each added a single.
Vodnansky drew a walk.
Gerling stole a base and Inman sacrificed.
Brown was in the circle for the whole game. In 6.1 innings, she held Troy to three runs, one earned, on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
St. Dominic
St. Dominic did all the scoring in the final round with one run in the first, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Play halted after six innings due to a time limit.
Holtmeyer, Vodnansky, Brown and Guevara each singled for the Lady Jays.
Monzyk, Maddie Holtmeyer, Inman, Gerling and Kelsie Holtmeyer each drew a walk.
Inman stole a base.
Gerling threw the first four innings, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks. She recorded eight strikeouts.
Lauren Opfer threw two innings, allowing four runs, one earned, on one hit and five walks with four strikeouts.
The Lady Jays were scheduled to host Sullivan Monday and open Gateway Athletic Conference Central play at Ft. Zumwalt East Tuesday.
The next game on the schedule has the Lady Jays at home Friday against Ft. Zumwalt South at 4:30 p.m.