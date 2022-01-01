Records are made to be broken.
However, the Washington softball Lady Jays shattered them this fall.
Washington (32-5) set new best single-season marks for the program in virtually all statistical categories but more importantly went way beyond the previous program record for wins (20) en route to a Class 4 state championship.
The title win was the first for the program and the first MSHSAA team title for any Washington High athletic team since 1973.
A program that regularly started as many as six freshmen in the lineup for much of a 19-win season in 2020 grew into the best team in the state in 2021.
“We achieved all of our goals and then some,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “Our goals were to win a conference championship, a district championship and hopefully a state title. We did all of them. We also ended up going undefeated in conference and winning over 30 games. At least 20 wins was what we were hoping for.”
The team concluded the season on a 19-game winning streak, surpassing the record 18 consecutive wins set by the 2020 Lady Jays.
Individual program season records set this season include:
• its — 55 by Christine Gerling and Taylor Brown.
• ome runs — seven by Emily Bruckerhoff.
• uns batted in — 42 by Brown.
• uns — 43 by Lacy Monzyk.
• oubles — 19 by Brown.
• alks — 18 by Lexi Lewis.
• itching wins — 18 by Brown.
• itching strikeouts — 260 by Brown.
Lewis also tied the school record for stolen bases of 24, held by Nichole Brinker from the 2015 season.
“Everyone improved,” King said. “They got stronger and played a lot of ball over the winter, spring and summer.”
Remarkably, the team has just one senior on the roster — Lewis, the team’s first baseman.
“Lexi finished her career in the top ten for most runs scored and stolen bases for a career in school history,” Kind said. “(She’s) one of the nicest people anyone will ever meet, and she is incredibly fast. She started slap-hitting her sophomore year and showed that, with her speed, it is hard to throw her out when she slap hits.”
Brown, a sophomore, was named GAC Central Player of the Year and started every postseason game in the circle for the Lady Jays. She tossed complete game shutouts in the state semifinals and championship game.
King agreed with the consensus among most who saw Brown pitch this year, stating she is the best pitcher in the state when she’s on.
Gerling, another sophomore, went down to the wire with Brown for the hits record, tying her teammate at the end by virtue of a 6-6 hitting performance in the final two state tournament games in Springfield.
“Christine Gerling played great shortstop (and) went 6-1 as a pitcher. (She) finished in the top 10 for most runs scored and doubles in a single season in school history.”
Bruckerhoff, the team’s junior left fielder, impressed with long blasts well beyond the outfield fence. She homered against Ft. Zumwalt East, Ft. Zumwalt South, Ft. Zumwalt North and Francis Howell North in GAC Central play, hit nonleague home runs against Cor Jesu and St. Francis Borgia Regional and went deep in the district playoffs against defending Class 4 state champion Webster Groves.
“She also finished in the top 10 for most RBIs and runs scored in a single season in school history,” King said.
Junior third baseman Myla Inman ended the season with a power streak, launching a three-run home run against Pacific and a grand slam against Union, preludes to her difference-making three-run bomb against Rockwood Summit in the Class 4 District 2 championship game.
“Myla Inman played excellent defense at third base,” King said. “(She) finished in the top 10 for most RBIs and runs scored in a single season in school history.”
Inman’s 39 RBIs were second on the team to only Brown’s 42 and would have matched the previous school record set by Courtney Kedroski in 2013.
Monzyk was the team’s leadoff hitter. Her .438 batting average was third behind only those of Brown (.482) and Gerling (.462).
Her 49 hits also would have surpassed the previous record of 44 set by MC Landolt in 2013.
“Lacy Monzyk played great defense at both shortstop and right field,” King said. “She made key defensive plays to beat Sullivan and in the final four. (She) set a school record for most runs scored in a season in school history (and) finished in the top 10 for most stolen bases and hits in a single season in school history.”
Monzyk was one of four Lady Jays to steal 20 or more bases, along with Lewis, sophomore center fielder Maddie Guevara and sophomore courtesy runner Elizabeth Reed.
“Maddie Guevara finished in the top 10 for most RBIs, runs scored, doubles and stolen bases in a single season in school history,” King said. “Elizabeth Reed finished in the top 10 for most runs scored and stolen bases in a season in school history. (She) did an excellent job catching and giving Kelsie (Holtmeyer) a break.”
Holtmeyer, yet another member of the stacked sophomore class, only batted in 19 games this season but caught many more, including each game of the postseason.
“Kelsie Holtmeyer did a phenomenal job of framing pitches,” King said. “(She) threw out 36 percent of base runners. She was so good at throwing out runners that many teams didn’t even attempt to steal. Kelsie also knew when to go calm down her pitchers and was great at calling pitches.”
The majority of the team still has two or more seasons of eligibility left after this season. In addition to having just one senior, the team has only three juniors on the roster.
“We are going to be a force,” King said of the team’s prospects next season. “We only will lose one player, and everyone else will come back a year stronger and better.”