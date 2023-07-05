The clash of undefeated teams lived up to its billing Friday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Aviston, Illinois, Post 1239 (14-0) prevailed over Washington Post 218 (24-1) in the opening pool game of the Washington Tournament, 3-2.
“We faced a good team a nd stared them down without a blink,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “If we play like that the rest of the way we’re going to be happy with the results.”
The Express, defending Illinois state champions, jumped on top with single runs in each of the first two innings.
“Aviston came to play for sure,” Getsee said. “They used a plus arm against us and kept us off balance for the majority of the night.”
Post 218 scored a run in the bottom of the third. The Express made it a two-run advantage again in the top of the fifth.
Washington rallied in the seventh and had the tying run on second base when Aviston was able to finish out the game.
“I thought our guys did a good job working counts and trying to make things happen,” Getsee said. “We had quite a few strikeouts early in the game, but to our credit the guys worked hard to make adjustments. We spread some hits out with Gavin Matchell having two, but in the end we couldn’t push the runs across to extend the game. Not all bad for our team.”
Aviston outhit Washington in the game, 8-6. Post 218 made all three of the game’s errors.
“Our defense was just OK on the night early, but we shored it up when we needed to,” Getsee said.
Washington threw out runners at home and third base during the game.
Matchell had two hits. Jacob Weidle, Ryan Weidle, Aden Pecka and Peyton Straatmann each had one hit.
Washington had no walks and took 11 strikeouts.
Anthony Broeker and Ryan Weidle scored the Post 218 runs. Matchell and Straatmann had the RBIs. Straatmann got his on a sacrifice fly.
“We used a mix of arms with Kannon Hibbs, Reagan Kandlbinder and Drew Eckhoff,” Getsee said. “Drew really pitched great in the final two frames and that is a great sign for him going forward.”
Hibbs pitched the first three innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Kandlbinder pitched two innings, allowing an unearned run on four hits and a walk. He struck out one.
Eckhoff pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit.
Dalton Boruff went the distance for the Express, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out 11.
Boruff, Connor Freeze and Brendan Striker each had two hits.
Griffin Thomas walked. Boruff was hit by a pitch.
Boruff, Freeze and Strieker each scored.
Chase Lewis and Jonathan Husman recorded RBIs. Lewis had a sacrifice fly.
Both Washington and Aviston defeated a team from Kirksville Saturday to advance to Sunday’s semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.