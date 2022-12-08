The Lady Bulldogs were one of the top four teams at Parkway South’s Chip Allison Patriot Classic Friday.
St. Clair scored 117 points in the incomplete online results, showing up in fourth place, but St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes reported the team finished third.
Incomplete points were awarded in the event staff’s online reported for the 135-pound bracket, in which St. Clair’s Jossie Hopkins ranked at least sixth.
“(We were) behind by two when our last wrestler of the day came up,” Hughes said. “Cheyannah (Rincon Campos) won by fall to put us in third place to win the team plaque.”
Washington was the event winner with 190 points, followed by Northwest (178) and Seckman (122).
Among the schools St. Clair finished ahead of was perennial state trophy winner Lafayette with 106 points.
“We felt like this was an excellent weekend of wrestling,” Hughes said. “The field in both the boys and girls events were loaded with top large school teams and several smaller schools as well. On both days our student athletes showed they could compete with the best of the field.”
Janessa Avila (105 pounds) had the top finish for St. Clair as the runner-up in her bracket.
Lilly Verrett (120) and Audrey DeClue (130) both placed third.
Peyton Dunn (140) wrestled her way to fourth in her division.
Hannah Thacker (145) and Rincon Campos (235) both placed fifth.
Molly Brown (145) and Liberty McKenzie (190) each finished sixth.
Harlie Humphrey (155) and Kaitlynn Van De Wile (170) ranked seventh and Lindsay Rampani (125) placed eighth.
Avila won two of her three matches, the only loss being a 12-3 major decision against Washington’s Nina Zimmermann in the finals. Avila pinned both Northwest’s Maggie Lewellen (1:55) and Francis Howell’s Bailey Burbes (1:20).
Verrett was 2-1, ending with a forfeit victory over Northwest’s Maricruz Fuentes in the third-place match. She previously pinned Parkway South’s Skylyn Jones (1:11), but was pinned by Seckman’s Shelby Lundstrom (3:23).
DeClue was 3-1 on the day with wins by pin over Seckman’s Nadia Steinhoff (4:42), Marquette’s Najra Mahmutovic (0:33) and North County’s Memory Raker (2:28). Her loss was a 4-0 decision to Northwest’s Madyson Thomas.
Dunn ended with a 1-2 record. Her win was a pin of Seckman’s Caroline Owens (2:23).
Rincon Campos went 3-1 with wins over Washington’s CJ Trevino (1:41), Parkway South’s Kimyata Royal (2:27) and Lafayette’s Aaliyah Grammer (1:20).
Thacker and Brown both reached the fifth-place match at 145 pounds. Thacker scored the win by pin over her teammate in 3:55.
Thacker ended with a 4-1 record, also pinning Washington’s Kristin Sprung (2:58), Marquette’s Imani Johnson (0:57) and Seckman’s Kendall Altman (2:54).
Brown posted a 3-2 mark. She pinned Altman (3:40), Parkway South’s Izzy Pena (3:59) and Sprung (3:46).
Hopkins went 1-1 in her first two matches, after which her match results were not reported by the event staff. Her reported win was a pin of Poplar Bluff’s Madaleighanna Porter (0:27).
McKenzie posted a 2-2 mark with wins over Parkway South’s Gia Willis (0:23) and Marquette’s Katie Chan (4:53).
Humphrey won three of five matches, pinning Lafayette’s Potosi’s McKenley Dicus (2:25) and Mya Anspach twice (2:29 and 3:10).
Van De Wile finished with a 2-2 record. She defeated Ft. Zumwalt East’s Addyson Shepherd (1:59) and Lafayette’s Paiten Gastreoch-Hurst (3:57).
Rampani wrestled to 1-3 on the day with her win by pin over Hillsboro’s Lilly Kay (0:47).
Raeleigh DeClue (110), Addyson Buckthorpe (115) and Kristian Steffey (130) also wrestled for St. Clair, but did not place in the tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs wrestle at home Thursday in a tri-meet at 6 p.m. The meet will take place in the junior high gym against West Plains and Eldon.