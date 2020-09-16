Week 4 of the high school football season will bring a new set of fan attendance restrictions.
Both Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional are playing on the road this week, so the games are being played by the host teams’ rules.
Washington football fans will have limited options as the Blue Jays travel to O’Fallon to play Gateway Athletic Conference Central Division rival Ft. Zumwalt North.
The ticket policy is two tickets per participant.
Stands will be marked off and it’s likely the Washington fans will have to enter through one gate. That was the policy in place when Ft. Zumwalt North hosted Timberland last Friday.
St. Francis Borgia Regional will play at Helias in Jefferson City. The ticket policy is two vouchers per participant.
Borgia’s fans will be assigned an entry gate. Once the designated number of fans have entered, the gate will be closed.
For those unable to attend, or get a voucher, the game will be live-streamed at https://heliascatholic.com/live-stream-links/.
Union visits Pacific and the Four Rivers Conference restrictions will be in place. Union will be issued up to 250 vouchers and Pacific can fill the remainder, up to half of the facility’s capacity.
St. Clair’s scheduled game at Sullivan has been postponed due to St. Clair’s COVID-19 quarantine.
Other Events
Not football, games, but other events have announced attendance restrictions.
No fans are being allowed at the Ft. Zumwalt West Invitational swim meet at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Saturday. Both Washington and Borgia are scheduled to compete in that event.
Please check with your school for updated fan policies, especially if the game is being played away from home.