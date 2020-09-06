For many area athletes, seeing the fall sports season finally start was a dream come true.
“Just getting to play was awesome,” St. Francis Borgia Regional senior running back Alonzo MacDonald said. “I really didn’t think it would happen this season. It just made me feel good that we’re playing.”
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, the story of the COVID-19 pandemic is well known by now. For the prep sports athletes, that wiped out everything starting with the MSHSAA Class 4 and 5 basketball championships and included the entire 2020 spring season.
Throughout the summer, athletes watched, waited, and prayed something would happen to allow them to play this fall.
“Being able to play is great,” Pacific football Head Coach Paul Day said. “Around the whole country right now, I don’t know the percentage of people who are playing. It’s nice to get back to a little bit of normalcy. I feel like our district has done a great job making it possible for us to play. I feel truly blessed and there’s no doubt about that.”
There were announcements by MSHSAA, temporary relief for districts which couldn’t provide in-school learning and alternate seasons.
But, through everything, hope remained for teams to play. They finally were able to start games Friday.
“We went into the summer not knowing what would happen,” Borgia senior quarterback Sam Heggemann said. “We know any day it can change. Everyday, things were changing. Teams were canceling and our schedule was changing. It was just great to be out here playing with my best friends tonight.”
Like every other school, Borgia has had to go through the protocols to be able to play. That’s meant plenty of changes in the way the team practices and canceling the annual jamboree.
“It was just different going out there,” MacDonald said.
“We’re lucky to play,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “Every team in the state of Missouri is very fortunate to be at this point. That’s why we didn’t have a jamboree. We wanted to get to this game and work week to week and day to day.”
Borgia has had to adapt. Four of its opponents, Trinity, Cardinal Ritter, St. Mary’s and Carnahan, have pulled out of games and likely will not be playing until the spring. Borgia has been able to fill two of those games (road games at Fox in Week 3 and Helias in Week 4), but has two more openings in Weeks 5 and 9.
That, of course, will be an issue if the teams get to that point.
“It’s going to be a fun year,” Heggemann said “If we get our full season in, it will be a fun year.”
The “if” seems to be a question which looms large every day. COVID-19 seems to show up uninvited at many places. Borgia’s JV football team had to call off its opener due to quarantine. Union’s softball team was unable to play in its own tournament last week for the same reason.
Borgia won the Union Tournament, but had to overcome adversity to do so. Borgia had to take a forfeit win Saturday morning as Ft. Zumwalt North left during the pregame warmups, thanks to the scourge of 2020.
“It was a little weird,” Borgia pitcher Abi Schmidt said. “We were ready to go. We had a good infield-outfield and we were really excited to play. It is what it is and we still came out ready to play in the championship game.”
Even the championship game didn’t go by the book, but it wasn’t a COVID-19 issue. This time, Mother Nature visited the tournament venue, Union’s Veterans Memorial Park, and forced the final games to be moved to turf fields. Borgia was able to play at home, beating Rolla for the title, 4-1.
“We were really unsure if we were going to play,” Schmidt said. “But then, we heard we were coming here and we were really excited to get the opportunity to play. We were ready to go for this game.”
Senior Katie Kopmann celebrated her birthday Saturday and got a medal for a present.
“Mentally, when you’re about to step onto the field and go and they say no game, that stinks,” Kopmann said. “You put all the work into it and have to wait an hour or two. Coming back home pumped us up. We’re back here. Let’s win this at home.”
Slowly, but surely, schools are getting things figured out. The number of cancellations is slowing down as schools make up their minds about whether to play this fall or delay until the alternate fall season in the spring. Games are being played, and that’s giving a sense of hope to players, coaches and fans.
As long as those affiliated with the teams and games continue to conduct themselves in ways to combat the spread, we might be lucky enough to see the 2020 fall season make it through to the finish.