Unless you were watching Friday’s game broadcast between the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates, you might have missed another of catcher Yadier Molina’s latest milestones.
For reference, this was a 5-4 loss for the Cardinals. The 3-1 win the following day was what seems like just about the only one the Cardinals have had in a while.
Molina’s double in the bottom of the third inning, hit No. 2,049 of his career, moved Molina past legendary Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench for eighth place all time in hits at the position.
Molina still ranks behind Ivan Rodriguez (2,844), Ted Simmons (2,472), Carlton Fisk (2,356), Jason Kendall (2,195), Yogi Berra (2,150), Mike Piazza (2,127) and Gary Carter (2,092).
This counts out Joe Mauer’s 2,123 career hits for the American League Minnesota Twins from 2004 to 2018, which is fair given that toward the middle of his career Mauer was only behind the plate for about half of the games he played, and toward the end he was pretty much exclusively either playing first base or serving as a designated hitter.
Molina, 38, entered Monday with 2,052 career hits, ranking 260th overall on the all-time hits leaderboard, according to Baseball Reference.
It feels like an almost weekly occurrence that we see Molina set a new record or pass another all-time great either in terms of performance or just longevity and the number of games played.
This is particularly true when he is paired up for a start with 39-year-old pitcher Adam Wainwright, who made his big league debut with St. Louis in 2006, two years after Molina.
Wainwright and Molina have climbed as high as fourth all-time for the number of starts made together by a pitcher and catcher. The St. Louis battery mates passed Don Drysdale and Johnny Roseboro of the Dodgers on that list earlier this month.
Now at 288 games started together, Wainwright and Molina have 18 more games to go to reach Red Faber and Ray Schalk for third place at 306.
If the two are to both stay healthy and finish out the year together, they could hold third place by the end of September. The 19 starts needed for the duo to pass Faber and Schalk would give Wainwright 34 starts on the season.
If both come back for another year in 2022, they would have a chance to pass the last two sets of names on the list — Warren Spahn and Del Crandall (316) and Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan (324).
I’m all for seeing Wainwright get the ball as often as possible, maybe even stretching that number up to 35 or 36 starts on the year by skipping over others in the rotation.
After all, in the midst of an absolutely horrid month of June where the Cardinals have gone 7-17, Wainwright has been one of the few bright spots by winning each of his last four starts.
Like when any team hits a tailspin in June or July, just before the trade deadline, speculation begins to circulate about the trade deadline.
Some think that Molina or Wainwright could maybe be enticed to go along with a trade to a contending team, such as, say, the Chicago White Sox, who are currently managed by former Cardinals skipper Tony La Russa. Those rumblings are only going to get louder the closer we get to July 31 unless the Cardinals can turn things around soon.
Let’s hope that any thought of either or both players joining the AL Central leaders remains just speculation. Watching Albert Pujols play for other teams has been bad enough without also having to see Molina and Wainwright do the same.
Neither Molina nor Wainwright have ever worn the uniform of another big league club in their entire careers, a rarity in this day and age. The day may come when they are more of a hindrance to the team than they are a help, but we certainly aren’t there yet and don’t seem to be getting there soon either.
As long as that remains the case, the Cardinals should do everything in their power to keep them wearing the birds on the bat, even if it is just on a series of one-year contracts until they choose to retire.
Rest of the rotation
Other than Wainwright, the rest of the Cardinals’ rotation has left much to be desired since Jack Flaherty went on the injured list with an oblique strain.
Some changes are long overdue, but the first move finally happened Sunday when the Cardinals announced they would send starter John Gant to the bullpen.
Gant has struggled with control, most notably in his June 12 start at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, during which he lasted just 1.2 innings and walked five batters, including a walk to pitcher Kyle Hendricks, which loaded the bases, and another walk after that to force in a run.
Taking Gant’s place in the rotation Monday was veteran southpaw Wade LeBlanc, who was been released by the Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers this year before signing with the Cardinals June 17.
Carlos Martinez, Kwang Hyun Kim and Johan Oviedo ought to not feel too safe about their positions in the rotation either at this point.
Martinez, 29, started his nine-year tenure with the Cardinals in the bullpen in 2013 and was a fixture of the rotation from 2015 to 2017, but he moved back to the bullpen in the back half of 2018 and remained there through the 2019 season.
He then started five games during the truncated 2020 season.
Despite a few flashes of brilliance, when Martinez has had bad starts, they have been extremely bad.
Since a horrendous June 2 outing against the Dodgers where he surrendered 10 runs and didn’t make it out of the first inning in a 14-3 loss, all but one of his starts have resulted in Martinez allowing five runs or more while pitching five innings or less. The one outlier was a seven-inning quality start June 13 against the Cubs where he just didn’t get any run support and took a 2-0 loss.
I’ve heard other fans express that they have reached the end of their rope when it comes to Martinez, and it’s been hard to argue with them lately.
I love what Martinez can bring to the team, and by all accounts, he’s a great guy to have in the dugout and in the clubhouse. However, he’s not doing a lot to show he deserves a spot in the rotation right now and would probably be better served working things out in the bullpen along with Gant right now if the Cardinals had other options.
Kim is the starter that I’ve found perhaps the most egregious this season, and it doesn’t have much to do with his performance.
Despite being saddled with a 1-5 win-loss record, Kim holds an acceptable 3.98 ERA and strikes out more than double the amount of guys he walks.
Kim often fails to record a win because even when the game is going well for him, he isn’t left in long enough to have a chance to get the win. Kim has made 12 starts and only lasted five innings, the minimum margin required for a pitcher to have a chance at earning a win, in six of them.
He’s only finished out the sixth inning one time, June 15 against the Miami Marlins. In three starts, he’s failed to even last through the fourth inning.
No matter how good a starter is, and I think Kim could be pretty darn good, its hard for a team’s bullpen to hold up when they have a spot in the rotation every five days where it’s a certainty that they’ll be called on to take care of over half the innings.
How many times have we heard managers and broadcasters talk about how beneficial it is for a team’s bullpen for a starter to go seven, eight or nine innings and essentially give them a day off? Not only does it give the guys in the bullpen an extra day of rest, but if its early on in the series, it doesn’t allow opposing hitters the chance to get familiar with the pitchers in the bullpen, which could give those hitters an edge in the second, third or fourth game of the series if they are seeing those same pitchers multiple times.
Having a guy that you know for sure isn’t going to pitch very deep into the game might not seem like that much of an issue when everything else is going well. However, when you have other guys in the rotation where it becomes a crapshoot whether they will blow up and need to be taken out as early as the first or second inning, you probably can’t afford the luxury of then keeping that next starter below 80 pitches or protect him by not allowing him to take a third turn through the lineup.
As good as Kim could be, if the Cardinals aren’t going to regularly attempt to pitch him into the sixth or seventh innings, especially when the bulk of the rotation is performing so poorly, giving him a turn every five days is potentially doing the team a great disservice.
Oviedo, a rookie who made five starts in 2020, has been getting the chance to fill in with Flaherty and Miles Mikolas both on the injured list. He’s earned a record of 0-4 with an 5.23 ERA through 10 appearances and nine starts, and he probably should still be developing in AAA Memphis when the Cardinals can find another option to suit them, but they currently find themselves in an “any port in a storm” situation.
The answer?
So if you were keeping track, that’s another two, three, maybe even four starters that the Cardinals could use right about now.
I don’t know if there is any one answer to the problem, or even two, but it is past the time to start shaking things up and trying to find a couple.
A big-league trade for somebody the Cardinals could plug into the top of the rotation gets less likely by the day as the team falls farther out of first place. The Cardinals entered Monday eight games behind the Brewers.
At what point do we perhaps see top prospect Matthew Liberatore, acquired last year in the trade that sent Randy Arozarena and Jose Martinez to the Tampa Rays, get his shot?
Liberatore’s 4.62 ERA leads the Memphis starting rotation, but the Redbirds don’t appear to be getting much better performances out of their staff than their big league counterparts are this year.