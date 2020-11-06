Is there a curse on the team that loses the Super Bowl during the next season?
San Francisco 49ers fans would probably tend to believe there is right now.
The Niners, defending NFC champions, have been plagued by injuries, starting with an ankle injury to starting running back Raheem Mostert and a knee injury to star defensive end Nick Bosa in Week 2 while otherwise cruising to a 31-13 win at the New York Jets.
San Francisco is somehow still 4-4, which puts them well ahead of any NFC East team this season.
However, the Niners leave Week 8 with injury designations assigned to their two primary running backs (Mostert and Tevin Coleman), a backup running back (Jeff Wilson Jr.), young wide receiver standout Deebo Samuel, all-pro tight end George Kittle, three members of the defensive line (Bosa, Solomon Thomas and Dee Ford), veteran cornerback Richard Sherman — and for the icing on the cake — starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
The latest news suggests both Garoppolo and Kittle, the team’s best offensive weapon, will miss multiple weeks.
The previous Super Bowl runners-up, the Los Angeles Rams, followed their run to the championship game in 2018-19 with a 9-7 record in 2019-20 and missed the playoffs.
The Carolina Panthers followed their Lombardi Trophy loss in Super Bowl 50 with a dismal 6-10 season the next year.
Going back the past 10 seasons, only three teams (the 2019 New England Patriots, 2015 Denver Broncos and 2012 Patriots) have won their division the year following a Super Bowl loss.
It doesn’t look promising for the 49ers to be able to make that short list this season. They currently sit fourth in the NFC West behind the Seattle Seahawks (6-1), Arizona Cardinals (5-2) and the Rams (5-3).
The Niners will have to move past at least one of those teams while also fending off runners-up from the NFC North and NFC South just to get back in the playoffs.
Notice, I don’t include the NFC East in the wildcard consideration.
That’s because the Philadelphia Eagles lead the NFC East with a losing record of 3-4-1. They are the only team in that division even sniffing .500 right now.
The Washington football team (2-5) currently holds down second place in that division, followed by the Dallas Cowboys (2-6) and the New York Giants (1-7).
Meanwhile, in the AFC, the defending Super Bowl LIV champion Kansas City Chiefs are moving along right on schedule at 7-1.
The Chiefs did take a thump from the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of the season, but nobody but the 1972 Miami Dolphins can win them all and I’d much rather see Kansas City take a loss like that now than later on.
The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0) are the last remaining unbeaten team in the league after a 28-24 win at the Baltimore Ravens this week, so the ’72 Dolphins can’t uncork their annual celebratory champagne just yet though.
The Steelers were a road block to the Chiefs in the playoffs prior to the arrival of Patrick Mahomes. The steel curtain is looking formidable again this season and it looks as though the Steelers could be the biggest obstacle between the Chiefs and a chance to repeat as champions this year.
Not to say that some of the other contenders can’t stop the Chiefs, especially in a year that will remain utterly unpredictable up to its final days, but they’re the only one that is concerning right now.