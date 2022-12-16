It’s always weird seeing a Cub become a Cardinal or vice versa.
Over the years, there have been some memorable ones, none more notable than Hall of Famer Lou Brock.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It’s always weird seeing a Cub become a Cardinal or vice versa.
Over the years, there have been some memorable ones, none more notable than Hall of Famer Lou Brock.
Recently, it’s felt a lot more like more players have been leaving St. Louis for the dark side, a la Jason Heyward and John Lackey, than have seen the error of their ways and left Wrigleyville behind.
Bucking that trend is the Cardinals newest addition, longtime Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who inked an $87.5 million contract last week to wear the birds on the bat for the next five seasons.
The running joke among Cardinals fans is that Contreras acquired a second “L” in his first name due to spending the early part of his career with the National League’s “lovable losers.”
The news of Contreras departure from Chicago being finalized was met by Cubs fans with many repostings of a GIF of Tom Hanks from the 2000 film “Cast Away” where Hanks’ character screams in anguish as he watches his humanized volleyball “Wilson” float away.
It will be a change of pace for Cardinals fans going from decades of watching Molina’s annual Gold Glove-garnering defensive heroics behind the plate and highly touted ability to command a pitching staff to a replacement who is viewed as more offensive minded.
In seven seasons with Chicago, Contreras averaged nearly 17 home runs and 52 runs batted in per season to go with a .256 batting average, .349 on-base percentage and .459 slugging percentage.
Molina’s 19-year averages with the Cardinals were approximately 10 home runs and 53 runs batted in per year while batting .277 with a .327 OBP and .399 slugging percentage.
Some Cardinals fans may not be all too accepting of anybody other than Molina donning the catcher’s gear in St. Louis for a while. After all, No. 4 is a tough act to follow.
However, somebody had to take on that burden and Contreras has been quoted multiple times about welcoming the responsibility.
Regardless of what the groups of Twitter GMs who would have liked to see the Cardinals trade for the likes of Toronto’s Danny Jansen or Oakland’s Sean Murphy to fill the void behind the plate rather than pay for Contreras, based on past experience I would bet the fans in the actual seats will be ready to embrace their new backstop with open arms come April.
Cardinals fans have shown a tendency to be very supportive of the team’s new acquisitions, even if the new marriage should happen to have a shaky beginning.
I can recall being at a 2018 game early in Marcell Ozuna’s brief two-year tenure with the team where the slugger (a two-time all-star with Miami who ranked 15th in the National League’s MVP voting the year before) had not been performing up to his usual standards for the first month or two of the season, but popped a home run early in the contest and received a supportive urge for a curtain call from the home crowd for his efforts.
While the volleyball Wilson and Hanks didn’t get a happy ending together in “Cast Away”, that doesn’t mean that Willson and the Cardinals can’t have one.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.